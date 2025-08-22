Karthik Unnikrishnan pips Chithravel to Triple Jump gold at Inter-State Athletics

Kerala’s Karthik Unnikrishnan upstaged Abdulla Aboobacker and national record holder Praveen Chithravel to clinch the men’s triple jump gold with a season-best leap of 16.44m on the third day of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships at the JLN Stadium.

The 32-year-old secured victory with his sixth and final attempt on a rain-hit day. Aboobacker finished second with 16.37m, while Chithravel settled for bronze at 16.35m. Karthik had recently won silver at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event in Bhubaneswar, and carried his form into the national meet.

In racewalking, Kerala’s 20-year-old Bilin George clocked 1:29:35.12 to win the men’s 20km event, while Ravina broke the meet record in the women’s 20km with 1:35:13.49.

#News Karthik Unnikrishnan wins triple jump gold at Inter State Athletics Championships!



He outperformed Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker in a thrilling contest#Athletics #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/hv1KEkwK9G — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 22, 2025

Maharashtra’s Tejas Shirse continued his fine run, winning the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.60s, and West Bengal’s Moumita Mondal recorded a personal best of 13.22s to secure gold in the women’s 100m hurdles. Uttar Pradesh’s Abhishek Pal claimed the men’s 5000m title in 15:00.83.

Relay events added to the excitement: Tamil Nadu won the women’s 4x100m, Odisha took the men’s 4x100m with a meet record of 39.52s, and Karnataka secured gold in the mixed 4x400m relay.

The day’s results underlined both the emergence of new names and the continued consistency of India’s experienced athletes at the Inter-State Championships.