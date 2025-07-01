Jyothi Yarraji suffers injury in training: Reports

Star Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has reportedly suffered an injury during training Thursday.

While Yarraji herself was unavailable for a comment, sources confirmed that the 25-year-old has indeed suffered an injury that could well prove to be a matter of concern.

🚨#News | Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has reportedly suffered an injury in training.



The 25-year-old specialises in 100m hurdles and is a two-time Gold medalist at the Asian Athletics Championships and a silver medalist at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.



This is not the first injury scare that Yarraji has sustained in the ongoing season.

Incidentally, a few weeks ahead of the Federation Cup in Kochi, the hurdler had sustained a freak hamstring injury that required her to skip vital training sessions.

Despite that niggle, Yarraji had clocked 13.23s to win the women’s 100m hurdles at Kochi. Thereafter, she travel to Gumi with the Indian contingent and defended her 100m hurdles Gold at the Asian Athletics Championships.

However, this latest development is a cause for concern as Yarraji is yet to qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo in September this year.

More to follow...