Jyothi Yarraji, Rosy Meena shine at Asian Indoor Athletics Championship

Jyothi Yarraji and Rosy Meena put on strong podium performances at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship held in Astana, Kazakhstan between 10-12 February, 2023.

The two girls were part of the Indian contingent that picked up a total of 8 medals, including 1 Gold, 6 Silver and 1 Bronze in a wide range of competitions that included Shot Put, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Triple Jump, 60m Hurdles, 60m Sprint, and Pentathlon.

The contingent consisted of six athletes from the Odisha Reliance Athletics High-Performance Centre - Jyothi Yarraji, Rosy Meena, Amlan Borgohain, Elakkiya Dasan, Sapna Kumari and Tejas Shirse.

Jyothi continues to set and break records, and in the final of the 60m hurdles, secured a silver, with her best ever timing of 8.13s, making it her fifth National Indoor record, beating her own record of 8.16s set during the heats.

In the Pole Vault event, Rosy Meena claimed the Bronze medal with a leap of 3.90m.

Another good day for #TeamIndia as Pavithra Vengatesh and Rosy Meena Paulraj win silver and bronze in Pole Vault at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/kQ6oDpptyc — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 11, 2023

In the 60m sprint event, Amlan Borgohain and Elakkiya Dasan put up notable performances in the semifinals race with 6.85s and 6.77s respectively but couldn’t qualify for the final. In 60m Hurdles, Sapna Kumari and Tejas Shirse finished tenth and ninth in the heats with 8.61s and 7.94s respectively.

Jyothi’ record run continues, as prior to the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship, Jyothi Yarraji participated in three indoor events of the World Athletics Continental Tour Circuit.

In her debut indoor competition, Jyoti clocked 8.20s, breaking the national record (8.30s set in 2016) in her first race, and consistently kept beating her time, through the competitions and finished the circuit at 8:17s, breaking the national record 3 times in the process, before breaking it twice, to finish at 8:13s at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship.

James Hillier, Athletics Director, Reliance Foundation, said, “It is great to see India perform so well. I’m especially proud of our Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Centre athletes, who had podium finishes at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2023."