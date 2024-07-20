'I focus on my progress and the process, not just outcomes': Jyoti Yarraji

One of the stars of Indian athletics, Jyoti Yarraji, has set the track alight by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the 100m hurdles at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old athlete from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is now focused on winning a medal for her country, having shown promising runs in international competitions including a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.



Jyothi sat down with her coach James Hillier for an interaction organized by the Reliance Foundation, where they both spoke extensively about Jyothi’s training and preparations for the upcoming Olympics.

Preparation and Training Regimen

James outlined the Olympic preparations and discussed the current training regimen for Jyoti.

“Preparations are going well. We are at the Polish Olympic Training Center in Poland for a three-week camp before heading to the Olympic Village on July 29th. Our focus includes speed, fast hurdling, strength conditioning, and refining good posture and form. Jyothi’s recovery routine after sessions involves extensive soft tissue work and ice baths.” said James.

While the strength and conditioning is going on for Jyothi, Hillier also explained the technical tweaks done in the way Jyothi runs.

“Unlike flat races, hurdles have constants like height and spacing between them. I adjusted Jyothi's stride to maximize her advantage with longer legs, focusing on speed, rhythm adjustments, and quick recovery from disruptions," he explained.

Adjusting Jyoti's start technique after the Finland Grand Prix, James explained, “Switching to seven strides and starting with the right leg improved her consistency, allowing her to attack the first hurdle better and set up the second hurdle more effectively”.

Apart from the rigorous training regime, Jyothi is also preparing mentally for her big debut at the Olympics.

“I don’t have prior experience in the Olympics, but I hope it will go well. I am staying focused on my race approaching it with the same discipline as training. Additionally, recovery and meditation help me stay calm and focused.”, said Jyothi when asked about the pressure of the Olympics.

James also highlighted the importance of mental resilience in high-pressure events like the Olympics.

“Jyoti’s strength lies not just in physical ability but in mental fortitude. Training alongside top athletes during overseas trips has been instrumental for her and this has helped her to manage pressure and seize opportunities.”

Jyothi's Evolution to a World Beater



James observed Jyothi’s gradual evolution. “From basics to intricate training techniques, her feedback and hunger for improvement drive her potential”, he remarked.



Describing her approach to running, Jyoti stated, "I'm a rhythmic runner, not an aggressive one; I aim for smoothness, not short bursts. I push my limits now to fix mistakes immediately and strive to be the best.”

At the Paris Olympics, Jyothi will make history by becoming the first Indian 100m woman hurdler to feature in the competition, and with her training going in full swing, she is expected to put on a good show.