Jyothi Yarraji finishes fourth in 100m hurdles at Polish meet

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.03 seconds to finish a creditable fourth at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2023 meet, a Polish World Athletics Continental Tour (WACT) Silver category event, on Sunday.

She finished behind experienced opponents which included Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who clinched a joint-gold medal in this race by clocking a brilliant 12.42s. The other first-place was clinched by USA's Alaysha Johnson, as third place was won by Cyprus' Natali Christofi.

This was Yarraji's fourth-best timing in her career so far. If she'd managed to re-create her personal best of 12.82s, then she would have won the bronze medal at the Polish meet as it would have been 0.02 faster than the eventual third-placed Johnson who clocked 12.84s.

In the last 10 days or so, the hurdler has collected two gold medals, one at the Kurpfalz Gala in Germany where she clocked 12.84s, and the other at the T-Meeting in Tilburg, Netherlands, where the Indian ran the 100mH in 13.20s.