Jyothi Yarraji, Shaili eye Paris qualification through multiple tournaments

Star Indian athletes Jyothi Yarraji and Shaili Singh will participate in multiple tournaments in Europe with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification.

The proposals of the duo were cleared by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) during the 134th meeting.

The Indian track and field athletes have sent in their request for financial assistance towards various competitions across Europe for the coming month, where they will try to either breach the qualification mark or gather crucial ranking points for the Olympics.

While Jyothi has proposed to compete in 6 international events in Europe, Shaili aims to compete in 4 events in May and June.

MOC under their Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their airfare, visa costs, accommodation charges, local transport costs, medical insurance, physio charges, massage costs, and OPA among other expenditures.

Shaili started her season with a brilliant jump of 6.52m to win the Indian Grand Prix 1 while Jyothi is expected to feature in the upcoming senior National Federation Cup.

Shaili Singh takes the crown at Indian Grand Prix-1 👏



The youngster registers a best attempt of 6.52m to win the long jump GOLD🥇



Nayana James finishes second with best attempt of 6.44m. pic.twitter.com/ZGgcD9CTMF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 30, 2024

Shooters, Shuttlers, and Paddlers get financial assistance



MOC also approved proposals of Badminton players Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, and Rakshitha Sree. Kiran has proposed to participate in the Malaysia Masters (BWF 500) while Ayush has requested financial assistance to participate in a Thailand Open along with Malaysia Masters. Meanwhile, Rakshitha will head to Denmark to participate in the STATE Denmark Challenge followed by the Slovenia Open in Ljubljana.



TOPS will fund their airfare, accommodation costs, Insurance coverage, and Visa costs among other expenditures.



MOC also approved proposals of Table Tennis players Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath, both Manav and Archana plan to compete in WTT Contender Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and WTT Contender Mendoza, Argentina with TOPS covering their Airfare, Hospitality package cost, and Visa fees.



Besides foreign competitions, MOC also approved the proposal of Skeet shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka’s plan to train in Italy with personal coach Ennio Falco before the World Cup, Baku, and World Cup, Lonato. The total training period for Anantjeet will be 20 days under coach Ennio Falco with TOPS covering his coaching fees, boarding/lodging cost, local transportation cost, and expenditure for Ammunition & Clay targets.