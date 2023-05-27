Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain win at Kurpfalz Gala

India's Jyothi Yarraji and Amlan Borgohain, on Saturday, won their respective events at the Kurpfalz Gala - a Continental Tour Challenger event, in Germany.

Yarraji clocked an impressive 12.84s in women's 100m hurdles. This is her season best timing and the second best of her career behind her national record 12.82s run last year.

The 23-year-old completely dominated the field and finished way ahead of the second-placed Victoria, who clocked 13.44s.

Sapna Kumari, the other Indian competing in women's 100m hurdles, finished sixth, clocking 13.81s.

Jyothi Yarraji had earlier registered a timing of 13.10s in the heats.

Amlan Borgohain, on the other hand, emerged as the fastest men's 200m runner with a timing of 22.66s. Much like Jyothi, this is Amlan's season best over the distance and also his second best run only behind his national record of 22.52s set last year.