Records galore on the second day of the National U20 Athletics Championships

The second day of the 23rd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships at the Madan Mohan Malaviya Sports Complex in Uttar Pradesh witnessed an impressive flurry of record-breaking performances, with seven new records including two in women’s events being set.

The standout event of the day was the men’s 110m hurdles, where all three podium finishers surpassed the previous national record of 13.74s, set by Tejas Ashok Shirse in 2021. Tamil Nadu’s Yuvaraj S clinched gold with a remarkable time of 13.69s, followed closely by Sandeep V (Reliance) and Kiran K (Kerala), both clocking 13.70s.

In the men’s discus throw, Ujjawal Chaudhary (JSW) extended his own national record with a gold-winning throw of 59.51m, bettering his earlier mark of 59.34m set in March in Mumbai. His series included throws of 56.49m, 58.73m, two fouls, and a final attempt of 57.71m all surpassing the old meet record of 58.11m set by Sachin in 2014.

Astik Pradhan of Odisha set a new meet record in the men’s 400m, finishing first in 46.58s, beating the previous best of 46.90s set by Bapi Hansda in 2024.In the long jump, Uttar Pradesh’s Shahnavaz Khan leapt to 7.90m, shattering the meet record of 7.70m held since 2019. Tamil Nadu’s Jithin R also surpassed the old record with a jump of 7.83m, taking silver.

Earlier in the day, Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) delivered a stunning performance in the 10km race walk, clocking 39:46.78 to eclipse Amit Khatri’s national record of 40:40.97 from 2021.

In the women’s section, two meet records were also re-written. Vanshika Ghanghas (NCOE Bengaluru) cleared 3.90m in pole vault, exceeding the previous record of 3.70m, while Reet Rathor (Uttar Pradesh) jumped 1.81m in high jump, surpassing the earlier meet best of 1.78m.

Day Two Results

Men

400m: Astik Pradhan (Odisha) 46.58s (meet record, previous record 46.90s set by Bapi Hansda in 2024), Jerome Sanjay (NCOE Bengaluru) 46.95s, Manish Kumar (Jharkhand) 47.46s

1500m: Vivek Pal (Jharkhand) 3:51.83s, Shubham Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 3:51.87s, Abhinav Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 3:52.01s.

110m hurdles: Yuvaraj S (Tamil Nadu) 13.69s (national record, previous record 13.74s set by Tejas Ashok Shirse in 2021), Sandeep V (Reliance) 13.70s, Kiran K (Kerala) 13.70s

Discus throw: Ujjawal Chaudhary (JSW) 59.51m (Chaudhary improves his own national mark of 59.34m set in March 2025), Nishchay (Haryana) 55.41m, Devansh Jagga (Reliance) 54.30m.

Long jump: Shahnavaz Khan (Uttar Pradesh) 7.90m (meet record, previous mark of 7.70m was set by S Lokesh in 2019), Jithin R (Tamil Nadu) 7.83m, C Tharun Vikash (NCOE Trivandrum) 7.42m

10km race walk: Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 39:46.78 (national record, previous record of 40:40.97 was set by Amit Khatri in 2021), Himanshu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 42:05.92, Himanshu Panwar (Uttarakhand) 42:21.33.

Decathlon: Jinoy Jayan (NCOE Trivandrum) 6451 points, Mayank Kumar (Haryana) 6445 points, Jakhar Rahul (Gujarat) 6327 points.

Women

400m: Isha Rajesh Jadhav (Maharashtra) 54.02s, Dhesikha V (Tamil Nadu) 54.99s, Tamanna (Haryana) 55.31s.

1500m: Prateeksha Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 4:30.20s, Vaishnavi Rawal (Karnataka) 4:33.92s, Muskan (Rajasthan) 4:35.33s.

100m hurdles: Aerrolla Pranathi (Telangana) 14.42s, Shiny Gladssia (Tamil Nadu) 14.44s, Nehali Narendra Bora (Maharashtra) 14.98s.

Pole vault: Vanshika Ghanghas (NCOE Bengaluru) 3.90m (meet record, previous mark of 3.70m was set by V Pavithra in 2019), Nitika Anup (Madhya Pradesh) 3.70m, Chuki Birda (Rajasthan) 3.50m.

High jump: Reet Rathor (Uttar Pradesh) 1.81m (meet record, previous mark of 1.78m was set by G Merly in 2019), Rimpal Kaur (Punjab) 1.63m, Amandeep Kaur (NCOE Bengaluru) 1.60m.

Shot put: Dona Maria Dony (Kerala) 14.83m, Antima Mishra (Uttar Pradesh) 14.49m, Anshu (Haryana) 14.31m.

10km race walk: Payal (Haryana) 50:39.88, Tanya (Delhi) 50:59.97, Sarojani (Uttar Pradesh) 51:34.63.