U-20 Junior Federation Cup — 28 athletes qualify for U-20 World Athletics Championships

The U-20 Junior Federation Cup 2022 concluded on Saturday in Nadiad, Gujarat. While Rupal Chaudhary beating Priya Mohan in Women's 400m and Tokyo Paralympic medallist Praveen Kumar clinch Men's High Jump gold grabbed the headlines, a whopping 28 athletes booked their tickets to the U20 World Athletics Championships to be held in Cali during the first week of August.

Here, we bring to you the list of all qualified athletes from U-20 Junior Federation Cup 2022.

Men's 100m

Aman Khokhar (Uttar Pradesh)

Men's 800m

Pradeep Senthilkumar (Tamil Nadu)

Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh)

Somnath Chauhan (Haryana)

Men's 1500m

Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh)

Men's 110m Hurdles

Krishik M (Karnataka)

A Graceson Jeeva (Odisha)

Madhvendra Shekhawat (Rajasthan)

Men's 400m Hurdles

Hardeep (Punjab)

Aryan Kashyapa (Karnataka)

Karna Bag (West Bengal)

Men's 10k Race Walk

Rohitkumar Yadav (Gujarat)

Babubhai Barjod (Gujarat)

Sachin Singh Bohra (Uttarakhand)

Men's Long Jump

Chandrasekhar (Uttar Pradesh)

Men's Triple Jump

Selva Prabhu (Tamil Nadu)

Men's Shotput

Sanyam (Haryana)

Sawan (Haryana)

Men's Javelin Throw

Vivek (Madhya Pradesh)

Women's 200m

Priya Mohan (Karnataka)

Priyanka Sikarwar (Uttar Pradesh)

Women's 400m

Rupal (Uttar Pradesh)

Priya Mohan (Karnataka)

Women's 800m

Ashakiran Barla (Jharkhand)

Laxita Sandilea (Gujarat)

Urvashi (Haryana)

Women's 100m Hurdles

Agasara Nandini (Telangana)

Women's 400m Hurdles

Simmy (Haryana)

Women's 10k Race Walk

Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand)

Rachana (Haryana)