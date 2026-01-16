JLN Stadium set for major Javelin training upgrade

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi is set to receive a major boost to its athletics infrastructure after the Union Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved the proposal of Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav for the procurement of specialised training equipment.

The approval will benefit not just Sachin but also several other javelin throwers training at the iconic venue, strengthening India’s preparation pipeline for upcoming international competitions. It has been manufactured by Indian sports goods manufacturing company under the ‘Make in India’ initiative for a cost of Rs 15 Lakh.

The Javelin Throwing Machine, modelled on the Kraft Trainings Gerät (KTG), develops javelin-specific strength and release speed through weighted sled throws. India had earlier become the third country in the world in 2021 after Germany and China to procure this specialised equipment for elite javelin training, and now the product is being manufactured domestically, supporting the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

A similar strength-building machine was earlier installed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, in 2021 for elite throwers including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sachin Yadav, 25, is part of the TOPS Development group and is currently training at the JLN Stadium under coach Naval Singh. Ranked 7th in the world, Sachin finished fourth at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and won a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Korea.

His proposal, cleared by the MOC, involves financial assistance of ₹22 lakh for the procurement of advanced strength, conditioning and recovery equipment, with the centrepiece being a specialised javelin throwing machine. In addition to the javelin throwing machine, the approved proposal includes a range of strength and conditioning equipment such as parallel bars, multifunction horizontal bars, hanging rings, medicine balls, hurdles, as well as specialised shoes, physiotherapy and recovery aids. Together, these will support a more holistic, scientific training environment for javelin throwers.

Legendary javelin thrower Uwe Hohn was one of the first athletes to use the machine in the 1980s in Germany. With the installation of the specialised equipment at the JLN Stadium, Delhi will now join SAI Patiala as a key national hub equipped with world-class javelin training technology.

A total of Rs 1.40 crore was approved towards athlete proposals at the 167th MoC this week.