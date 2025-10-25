Renovation work keeps Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium shut until mid-November

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which shone brightly during the World Para Athletics Championships earlier this month, has remained off-limits to athletes due to ongoing renovation work.

It is learnt that the stadium will reopen for trainees and professional athletes after November 15. The issue came to light when participants under the Come and Play scheme were denied entry, prompting a brief protest.

Several athletes took to social media to share videos and express their frustration. One athlete wrote.

“In April 2025, Delhi’s famous Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was closed to lay a new Mondo track ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships. Athletes agreed and shifted their training to other venues like Akshardham, Vinod Nagar, and CS Ground. But even after the championship ended, the stadium remained shut. Officials said it was to remove leftover equipment — yet concerts and shows continued to take place there.”





The athlete further questioned:

“Is the running track meant for concerts or for athletes who are preparing for competitions with the dream of representing their nation? The stadium is still closed, and though they say it will open around November 14, we don’t have much hope.”

Officials confirmed that a formal notification regarding the reopening will be issued on Saturday.

They added that the renovation is part of regular maintenance and upgradation work undertaken by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to ensure the track and related facilities meet national and international standards.