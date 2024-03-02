Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
World Indoor Athletics C'Ships Live: Jeswin Aldrin in action at Men's Long Jump- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us live for all the action at men's long jump event from the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.
World Indoor Athletics C'ships Live: Jeswin aldrin will take part in men's long jump event at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.
Sixteen best long jumpers from across the world will patriciate at the event which is scheduled to be live at 3:30 PM IST.
Follow us for the Live action:
Live Updates
2024-03-02 09:40:08
- 2 March 2024 10:18 AM GMT
Jeswin slips to eighth position as Chinese and Uruguayan player overtakes
Chinese player Jianan Wang with 7.73 and Uruguay's Lasa with 7.71 overtakes Jeswin Aldrin.
- 2 March 2024 10:12 AM GMT
Jeswin starts with a 7.69m
Not a very good start for the Jeswin Aldrin on his first jump and registered a jump of 7.69m currently on 6th position.
- 2 March 2024 9:50 AM GMT
Jeswin Aldrin will be in action at Men's Long Jump
Here is the starting list of the Men's Long Jump event.
Next Story