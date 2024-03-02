Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

World Indoor Athletics C'Ships Live: Jeswin Aldrin in action at Men's Long Jump- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us live for all the action at men's long jump event from the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

Jeswin Aldrin
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 March 2024 10:35 AM GMT

World Indoor Athletics C'ships Live: Jeswin aldrin will take part in men's long jump event at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

Sixteen best long jumpers from across the world will patriciate at the event which is scheduled to be live at 3:30 PM IST.

Follow us for the Live action:

Live Updates

2024-03-02 09:40:08
AthleticsWorld Athletics ChampionshipsLong Jump
