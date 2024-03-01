Javelin Thrower DP Manu to train in South Africa before season starts

Young Indian javelin thrower DP Manu will be training at the North West University High-Performance Centre in Potchefstroom in the first week of March and during his training period also plans to compete in a few local competitions to prepare for the upcoming Athletic season.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in their 125th meeting approved Asian Athletics Championship Silver medallist Manu DP's proposal to train in Potchefstroom, South Africa for 32 days.

Manu, who is currently training in ASI, Pune will head to South Africa this week. Manu last participated in the National Games 2023 and won a silver medal behind Olympian Shivpal Singh.



Earlier this year MOC, under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) had also approved Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at the same location where Manu is now planning to train.

Neeraj will head to Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey for 79 days before starting his season ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics. The proposal for the same was approved during the 124th MOC meeting.



Along with Manu DP, MOC also approved Indian shooter Esha Singh’s proposal for financial assistance towards ammunition testing and grip-making at Italy’s Pardini Factory. She along with her coach will head to Tuscany, Italy.



MYAS, under Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their Airfare, boarding/lodging cost, local transportation cost, OPA (for Manu and his coach), and Grip Making & weapon servicing charges (for Esha) among other expenditures.



MOC also approved the proposals for new javelins for para-athletes Navdeep Singh and Pushpendra Singh during this meeting.