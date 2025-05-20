Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh reported to have tested positive

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has reportedly tested positive for the prohibited substance Metandienone having already served a one-year ban for testing positive for the same substance in 2021.

Shivpal, who was training at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala, has been provisionally suspended. If found guilty, Shivpal could possibly be suspended for eight years for this second doping offence.

Shivpal, however, denied the claims. “It is not true. I am not under any suspension. I am still in Patiala training. I do not know who is spreading such rumours about me,” he was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh is staring at a lengthy doping ban for testing positive for banned substances, according to a report in Amar Ujala.



He was previously banned for 4 years for another doping violation, which he reduced to 1 year after an appeal.#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/DnEjXONuXK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 20, 2025

Earlier, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had suspended him for four years on October 21, 2021 and later reduced the ban to a period of one year in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, reacting to Shivpal denying any suspension and that he is still training in Patiala, told The Bridge on Tuesday that suspensions are handed as per protocol.

“There is a fixed international protocol, the minute you become positive, you are suspended. There is a protocol that comes into effect, which is beyond me or beyond anybody. You can’t change it. We were the first to have zero tolerance and have no needle policy. There are no camps anymore. So even if Shivpal is training in Patiala, how is the AFI connected? If he decides to go by himself and train there, nobody can stop him nor SAI can stop him,” he said,” he added.

Who is Shivpal Singh

Shivpal Singh is a second generation javelin thrower, with his father and uncle having played the sport competitively previously.

At the 2018 Asian Games, Shivpal finished eighth, and at the 2019 Asian Championships, he won a silver medal.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Shivpal had finished 27th in the men’s javelin throw registering a best throw of 76.40m.

It was at the 2019 Asian Championships that he achieved his personal best throw of 86.23m. He has also won the 2019 World Military Games.

Shivpal is currently employed as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Air Force.