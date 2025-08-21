"Keep your ego aside, this is about India": Men’s 4x400 relay team coach Jason Dawson hits out at Indian Coaches

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai erupted on Thursday evening as 23-year-old Vishal TK stormed to victory in the men’s 400m final at the 2025 Inter State Senior Athletics Championships, clocking an astonishing 45.12 seconds.

With that, he shattered Muhammed Anas Yahiya’s long-standing national record of 45.21 seconds, set in 2019.

While India celebrated its new sprinting hero, the man behind this transformation, Jamaican coach Jason Dawson, used the moment to send a powerful message to the Indian athletics system: stop the interference, leave ego aside, and focus on developing athletes the right way.

‘Don’t let ego get in the way’

Dawson’s voice carried both pride and frustration as he spoke exclusively after Vishal’s record-breaking feat.

“Presently, I don’t have an assistant coach, and I choose not to have one because I want people working with me and not against me,” Dawson said firmly.

“I’m not here for myself. It doesn’t matter who you are; you’re here to contribute to India's development. Don’t let ego get in the way. That’s all I’m asking.”

The Jamaican coach, bringing global expertise into India’s 400m discipline, emphasized the bigger picture:

“This is not about ‘I did it.’ It’s not about me. It’s about India. If India gains, you gain. So don’t go out there trying to take credit. Keep the focus on the athletes,” he added.

Interference: The biggest challenge in India

Dawson did not mince words when asked about the hurdles of coaching in India.

“One of the biggest issues I’ve faced since coming here is the interference of other coaches,” he said.

“They tell athletes what to do, what not to do, and why they shouldn’t follow my program. These athletes feel they have to respect their former coaches or senior Indian coaches, so they follow that advice. And sometimes, the whole program goes down.”

According to Dawson, this constant tug-of-war creates unnecessary confusion.

“It makes people question if the work is actually happening. But yes, the work is going on,” he said.

Asked if this meant he had lost trust in the Indian coaching ecosystem, Dawson clarified:

“I didn’t say I’ve lost confidence. What I said is that I’m suffering interference. If I were to work with another coach, I’d evaluate them first. Because this isn’t about ego. It’s about building India into a powerhouse.”