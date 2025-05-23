Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Neeraj Chopra came from behind on final throw to win a silver medal - Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the men's javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra, Doha Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra exults after registering a new National Record. (Photo credit: Wanda Diamond League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 May 2025 5:35 PM GMT

Indian ace Neeraj Chopra was in action at the men's javelin event at the 2025 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzów, Poland, on Friday.

This was the second major event of the year for Neeraj after the Doha Diamond League last week, where he ended his long wait for a 90m throw to finish in second position behind Julian Weber of Germany.

Neeraj was eyeing a redemption against Weber in a highly anticipated rematch here in Poland, but he once again fell short to the experienced German thrower and finished in second position.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-05-23 14:45:14
Javelin ThrowNeeraj ChopraAthletics
