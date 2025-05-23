Athletics
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Neeraj Chopra came from behind on final throw to win a silver medal - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the men's javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland on Friday.
Indian ace Neeraj Chopra was in action at the men's javelin event at the 2025 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzów, Poland, on Friday.
This was the second major event of the year for Neeraj after the Doha Diamond League last week, where he ended his long wait for a 90m throw to finish in second position behind Julian Weber of Germany.
Neeraj was eyeing a redemption against Weber in a highly anticipated rematch here in Poland, but he once again fell short to the experienced German thrower and finished in second position.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 23 May 2025 5:30 PM GMT
Neeraj takes his streak of top 2 finishes at the international stage to 22
This was the 22nd consecutive tournament where Neeraj finished in the top-2 places of the podium. However, today it wasn't easy for him as he had to fight hard till the last throw to continue this notable streak.
In tough conditions, Neeraj Chopra kept his composure and somehow managed to topple Anderson Peters for the silver medal, attaining a distance of 84.14m on the sixth and final attempt.
- 23 May 2025 5:18 PM GMT
Weber claims his second consecutive win against Neeraj to clinch the gold medal
Final medal standings:
Gold - Julian Weber - 86.12m
Silver - Neeraj Chopra - 84.14m
Bronze - Anderson Peters - 83.24m
- 23 May 2025 4:56 PM GMT
Weber remains on top after four rounds of throws
After Four Throws:
- 23 May 2025 4:54 PM GMT
An off day for Neeraj Chopra continues, third foul throw of the event for him
Neeraj is struggling to find his best rhythm, forcing him to make a flurry of foul throws.