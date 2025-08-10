Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Indian Open Continental Bronze Live: Annu Rani wins javelin gold, Murali, Sachin Yadav in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the first Indian Open World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet in Bhubneshwar.

Indian Open Continental Bronze Live: Annu Rani wins javelin gold, Murali, Sachin Yadav in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Top Indian athletes in action at the 1st India Open World Athletics Continental Tour 2025. (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 Aug 2025 12:47 PM GMT

1st Indian Open Continental Bronze: The top Indian athletes are geared up for the Nation's first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level Meet in Bhubneshwar, Odisha, on Sunday.

India is putting up a contingent og 90 athletes, who will be competing against players across 16 nations for 17 coveted titles in this International showdown at the historic Kalinga Stadium.

Top Indian athletes like Murali Sreeshankar, Sachin Yadav, Animesh Kujur, Annu Rani, and Shaili Singh will be fighting for the gold medals and also a berth for the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2025-08-10 11:00:16
>Load More
AthleticsM SreeshankarAnnu RaniIndian Sports LIVE
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick