Indian Open Continental Bronze Live: Annu Rani wins javelin gold, Murali, Sachin Yadav in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

1st Indian Open Continental Bronze: The top Indian athletes are geared up for the Nation's first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level Meet in Bhubneshwar, Odisha, on Sunday.
India is putting up a contingent og 90 athletes, who will be competing against players across 16 nations for 17 coveted titles in this International showdown at the historic Kalinga Stadium.
Top Indian athletes like Murali Sreeshankar, Sachin Yadav, Animesh Kujur, Annu Rani, and Shaili Singh will be fighting for the gold medals and also a berth for the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.
Catch all the live action here:
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2025 12:45 PM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Javelin Throw Final at 6:25 PM IST
There are 10 entries in the men's javelin throw final, which is expected to be another Indo-Sri Lankan fight for the gold medal between India's Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh of India and Rumesh and Sumedha of Sri Lanka.
Here is the start list:
- 10 Aug 2025 12:29 PM GMT
Abinaya Rajarajan wins the 100m women's gold medal with a time of 11.57s
Abinaya continued her rise in the women's 100m event, winning her sixth victory of the season, including both domestic and international events.
100m Women's medalists:
Abinaya Rajarajan (IND) - 11.57s
Sneha SS (IND) - 11.70s
Nithya Gandhe (IND) - 11.70s
- 10 Aug 2025 12:21 PM GMT
No medal for India in the men's 100m
A disappointing outing for the Indian men's 100m runners as India failed to win a single medal from the event.
Lalu Prasad Bhoi (10.54s) finished as the best Indian in the 100m men's event in fourth place.
Medalists:
Muhammad Azeem (MAS) - 10.35s
Chamod M Yodhasinghe (SRI) - 10.43s
Danish Iftikhar Muhammad (MAS) - 10.50s
- 10 Aug 2025 12:08 PM GMT
Another 60m+ throw from Annu Rani further extends her lead at the top
She registered a massive distance of 62.01m on her fourth attempt, which is her second consecutive 62m+ throw within a month.
- 10 Aug 2025 12:02 PM GMT
Annu Rani takes the lead in the women's javelin throw event with a good throw of 58.65m
She started with a 52m throw in her first attempt but bettered that in the second attempt by a good 6m distance.
- 10 Aug 2025 11:58 AM GMT
Vijaykumari wins the women's 400m gold medal with a brilliant time of 53.40s
Vijaykumari pipped her experienced compatriots like Aishwarya Mishra to clinch the women's 400m title.
Meanwhile, one of the medal favourites, Vithya Ramraj, had a false start and hence was disqualified from the final.
Medalists:
Vijaykumari (IND)- 53.40s
Devyaniba (IND) - 53.87s
Louise Evens (GBR) - 54.28s
- 10 Aug 2025 11:42 AM GMT
Vishal TK wins the 400m gold medal with another sub-46s time of 45.72s
Vishal edged past the senior compatriot Amoj Jacob to win the 400m title with his third sub 46s time of 2025.
Medalists:
Vishal TK - 45.72s
Amoj Jacob - 45.86s - Season Best
- 10 Aug 2025 11:20 AM GMT
First up: Women's Javelin Throw final at 5:00 PM IST
There are 9 entries in the women's javelin throw final, including seven Indian players and 2 foreign representatives.
India's Annu Rani will be the favourite to win the women's Javelin throw competition with a slight challenge from Srilanka's Dilhani Lekamalage.