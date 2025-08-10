Indian Open Continental Bronze Live: Annu Rani wins javelin gold, Murali, Sachin Yadav in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

1st Indian Open Continental Bronze: The top Indian athletes are geared up for the Nation's first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level Meet in Bhubneshwar, Odisha, on Sunday.

India is putting up a contingent og 90 athletes, who will be competing against players across 16 nations for 17 coveted titles in this International showdown at the historic Kalinga Stadium.

Top Indian athletes like Murali Sreeshankar, Sachin Yadav, Animesh Kujur, Annu Rani, and Shaili Singh will be fighting for the gold medals and also a berth for the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.

Catch all the live action here: