Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-5 Live: Rohit Yadav wins javelin gold, M Sreeshankar in action - Blog, Updates

64th National Inter-State Athletics C'ships 2025 Day-5 Live: The top Indian athletes to fight for the coveted National titles at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Sachin Yadav (Men's Javelin Throw) and Murali Sreeshankar (Men's long jump) will be the star attractions of this final day of the Championships.

In the track, the men's and women's 3000m steeplechase finals and the 4*400m relays will be the event to watch out for.

