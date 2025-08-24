Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-5 Live: Rohit Yadav wins javelin gold, M Sreeshankar in action - Blog, Updates

Athletics
Catch all the live action from the final day of the 2025 National Inter-State Athletics C'ships 2025.
64th National Inter-State Athletics C'ships 2025 Day-5 Live: The top Indian athletes to fight for the coveted National titles at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.
Sachin Yadav (Men's Javelin Throw) and Murali Sreeshankar (Men's long jump) will be the star attractions of this final day of the Championships.
In the track, the men's and women's 3000m steeplechase finals and the 4*400m relays will be the event to watch out for.
Catch all the live updates here:
- 24 Aug 2025 1:07 PM GMT
Up next!
Men's 3000m steeplechase is about to start.
- 24 Aug 2025 12:58 PM GMT
Murali Sreeshankar jumps 8.06m on the third attempt, rises in the road to Tokyo Rankings
Murali Sreeshankar has found a leap of 8.06m, affirming his lead in the men's long jump final at the halfway stage.
With this, he has also entered the 36 available spots of the Road to Tokyo World Championships Rankings after having an average of 1196 from the 5 events he has played so far.
Now, he just needs to finish the competition at the top here in Chennai or better his mark and jump up further ahead in the rankings to finish in the top 36 road to Tokyo Rankings.
- 24 Aug 2025 12:38 PM GMT
Sachin Yadav also has an 83m+ throw, but Rohit, with a better distance, wins the gold medal
On his last attempt, Sachin Yadav made a throw of 83.20m and fell marginally short of Rohit Yadav's 83.65m, settling for the silver medal.
Rohit not only won the gold medal but also jumped up in the Road To Tokyo Rankings, where he is now at the 34th position with 36 available spots.
Medalists:
Rohit Yadav - 83.65m
Sachin Yadav - 83.20m
Shivam Lohakare - 80.20m
- 24 Aug 2025 12:26 PM GMT
Sachin Yadav also crosses the 80m mark on his fifth attempt, keeping Rohit in check
After five attempts:
Rohit Yadav - 83.65m
Sachin Yadav - 82.30
Shivam Lohakare - 80.20m
- 24 Aug 2025 12:11 PM GMT
A massive 83.65m throw for Rohit Yadav, takes a big lead at the top
With a new personal best of 83.65m, Rohit Yadav is now topping the charts with a big lead
After three attempts
Rohit Yadav - 83.65m
Shivam Lohakare - 80.20m
Sachin Yadav - 78.13m
- 24 Aug 2025 12:01 PM GMT
Shivam Lohakare is the first javelin thrower to cross the 80m mark today
With a throw of 80.20m on his third attempt, Shivam is now at the top of the standings ahead of Sachin and Rohit Yadav.
- 24 Aug 2025 11:59 AM GMT
Rohit Yadav rises up to the top of the standings with a 79.67m throw on his second attempt
After two attempts
Rohit Yadav - 79.67m
Sachin Yadav - 78.13m
Shivam Lohakare - 78.07m
- 24 Aug 2025 11:51 AM GMT
Sachin Yadav starts the competition with a 78.13m throw
He is very closely followed by Shivam Lohakare, who had a 78.07m throw on his first attempt.
After the First round
Sachin Yadav - 78.13m
Shivam Lohakare - 78.07m
Rohit Yadav - 77.31m
- 24 Aug 2025 11:25 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Javelin Throw final at 5:10 PM IST
The men's javelin throw field is packed with top athletes like Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Shivam Lohakare.
On their day, any of these players can win the gold medal, and all of them are also fighting for the World Championships spots.
Here is the startlist: