Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-3 Live: Praveen Chithravel, Tejas Shirse in action - Blog, Updates

64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-3: The top Indian athletes will fight for the coveted National title at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

The Indian national record holders, Praveen Chithravel (Men's Triple Jump) and Tejas Shirse (Men's 110m Hurdles), will be aiming to add another National title to their names with a possible shot at a new National Record.

On the other hand, the exciting relay finals will also take place today, having both men's and women's sprint relays and the mixed 4*400m relays finals.

Catch all the live updates here: