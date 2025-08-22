Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-3 Live: Praveen Chithravel, Tejas Shirse in action - Blog, Updates

Catch all the live action from day 3 of the 64th National Inter-state athletics Championships.

Praveen Chithravel, Tejas Shirse
Praveen Chithravel and Tejas Shirse in action on the third day of the Inter-State Athletics Championships 2025. (File Photo)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 Aug 2025 10:30 AM GMT

64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-3: The top Indian athletes will fight for the coveted National title at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

The Indian national record holders, Praveen Chithravel (Men's Triple Jump) and Tejas Shirse (Men's 110m Hurdles), will be aiming to add another National title to their names with a possible shot at a new National Record.

On the other hand, the exciting relay finals will also take place today, having both men's and women's sprint relays and the mixed 4*400m relays finals.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-08-22 07:15:42
