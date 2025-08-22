Athletics
Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-3 Live: Praveen Chithravel, Tejas Shirse in action - Blog, Updates
Catch all the live action from day 3 of the 64th National Inter-state athletics Championships.
64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-3: The top Indian athletes will fight for the coveted National title at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.
The Indian national record holders, Praveen Chithravel (Men's Triple Jump) and Tejas Shirse (Men's 110m Hurdles), will be aiming to add another National title to their names with a possible shot at a new National Record.
On the other hand, the exciting relay finals will also take place today, having both men's and women's sprint relays and the mixed 4*400m relays finals.
- 22 Aug 2025 10:30 AM GMT
Up Next: - men's Hammer throw Final at 4:40 PM IST
There are 15 entries in the men's hammer throw final.
Damneet Singh (PB=69.87m) will be the favourite to win the gold medal. He might also get a challenge from Devang and Gauarav, who have 67m+ throws this season.
Here is the startlist:
- 22 Aug 2025 9:30 AM GMT
Meet India's Fastest Quarter-Miler: Vishal TK
On Thursday evening, Vishal TK scripted history by rewriting India's new 400m men's national record with a time of 45.12s.
For Vishal, this record wasn’t just about numbers; it was the culmination of months of focused training, discipline, and mental fortitude.
To know more about your latest National Champion, Read Here:
- 22 Aug 2025 8:15 AM GMT
20-year-old Bilin George wins the men's 20Km racewalk gold medal
Bilin clocked a season-best time of 1:29:35.12s to win the national title, outpacing his closest rival, Mukesh Nithrawal, by a minute.
This was Bilin's second race of the season after the Indian Open Racewalking Championships, where he could not finish the race.
Medalists:
Gold - Bilin George - 1:29:35.12s
Silver - Mukesh Nitharwl - 1:30:35.63s
Bronze - Khangembam - 1:30:39.24s
- 22 Aug 2025 7:50 AM GMT
Ravina wins women's 20km racewalk gold medal with a meet record of 1:35:13.49s
Ravina clocked a season-best time to clinch the national title and broke the 2-year-old meet record (1:37:03.00s) of Bhawan Jat.
This is the third consecutive domestic title for Ravina this year after the National Games title and the Indian Open Racewalking Championships gold medal in April.
Medalists:
Gold - Ravina - 1:35:13.49s
Silver - Payal - 1:40:29.94s
Bronze - Mokavi - 1:41:34.72s
- 22 Aug 2025 7:30 AM GMT
There are 11 finals on the third day of the competition
The National Inter-state Championships are heating up daily, with an increasing number of finals unfolding in successive days.
Day 3 will also have multiple finals, including the much-awaited Triple jump final, featuring the national record holder Praveen Chitravel and the former Asian Champion Abdulla Aboobacker.
Here is the schedule for the day: