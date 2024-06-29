Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

National Inter-State AthleticsLIVE: Jeswin Aldrin targets Paris qualification- Blog, Updates, Results

Follow us for all the updates from the third day of ongoing Senior National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

National Inter-State AthleticsLIVE: Jeswin Aldrin targets Paris qualification- Blog, Updates, Results
X

Jeswin Aldrin in action (Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Jun 2024 11:56 AM GMT

National Inter-State Athletics LIVE: National record holder in men's Long Jump, Jeswin Aldrin will target the Paris Olympic qualification mark.

Having jumped 8.42m last year, Jeswin will have his eyes set on Olympic mark og 8.27m.

In men's shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also try to cross the Olympic qualification mark of 21.50m.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-06-29 11:39:53
AthleticsIndian Athletes
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X