Athletics
Inter-State National Athletics Championships: LIVE Updates, Scores, Blog, Medals
Follow our LIVE updates from Day 5 of the Inter-State National Athletics Championships - Relay finals, Men's Javelin final and others
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the Day 5 of the Inter-State National Athletics Championships in Patiala. Keep watching this space for all the latest updates
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2021 2:09 PM GMT
End of Relay Events
That should be the end of all the relay events for the day. Though none of the Indian teams in contention for the Olympics managed to pull off anything spectacular, both the Men's and Women's 4x400m can be hopeful of making it through. But, the chances of Women's 4x100m team seem all but over.
- 29 Jun 2021 2:04 PM GMT
India Men's 4x400m relay team finishes first
The Indian Men's 4x400m relay team clinched the gold medal rather easily after a shaky start. The quartet clocked 3:05.22, which is way lesser than the time they registered in the heats a couple of days back. They are currently ranked 13th in the Road to Olympics rankings, with a best of 3:01.89, and that should be enough to see them through.
- 29 Jun 2021 1:54 PM GMT
India Women's 4x400m team wins gold; Olympic qualification in balance
The Indian Women's 4x400m relay team won the gold medal with a timing of 3:38.46. This is way lesser than their best of 3:29.42. They continue to stay at the 16th position in the Road to Olympic Games Rankings, and their qualification chances continue to hang by a thread.
- 29 Jun 2021 1:37 PM GMT
Indian Women win Women's 4x100m Relay
Competing without Hima Das, the Indian women 4x100m relay team takes home the gold medal with a timing of 44.15 seconds, But, this is unfortunately way behind what they needed to achieve to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. This sadly looks like the end of the Olympic dream for them.
- 29 Jun 2021 1:00 PM GMT
Shivpal Singh, Kamalpreet Kaur and Relay Teams in actionBoth, the men's and women's, 4x400m relay teams will be looking to consolidate their places in the Road to Tokyo Rankings. While, the women's 4x100m relay team will have its task cut out to improve its timing. Star athletes like Shivpal Singh and Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action during the next few hours. Having already qualified for the Olympics, they would be eyeing to get some match practise under their belt.