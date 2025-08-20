Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Inter-State Athletics C'ships 2025 Day-1 Live: Manikanta Hoblidhar, Abinaya in action-Blog, Updates

Catch all the live action from the first day of the 64th Inter-state Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Chennai.

Abinaya Rajarajan, Manikanta Hoblidhar to fight for gold on the opening day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2025. (File Photo)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 Aug 2025 12:46 PM GMT

64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-1 Live: The biggest National track and field competition will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

This is also the last opportunity for all the Indian athletes who are fighting for the qualification of the Tokyo 2025 World Championships to earn some crucial ranking points or breach the direct qualifying mark.

On the first day, the Indian 100m sprinters will fight for the gold medal, having some top players like former national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar and rising star Abinaya Rajarajan among the packed fields.

Catch all the live updates here:

