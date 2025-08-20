Inter-State Athletics C'ships 2025 Day-1 Live: Manikanta Hoblidhar, Abinaya in action-Blog, Updates

64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-1 Live: The biggest National track and field competition will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

This is also the last opportunity for all the Indian athletes who are fighting for the qualification of the Tokyo 2025 World Championships to earn some crucial ranking points or breach the direct qualifying mark.

On the first day, the Indian 100m sprinters will fight for the gold medal, having some top players like former national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar and rising star Abinaya Rajarajan among the packed fields.

Catch all the live updates here: