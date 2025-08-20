Athletics
Inter-State Athletics C'ships 2025 Day-1 Live: Manikanta Hoblidhar, Abinaya in action-Blog, Updates
Catch all the live action from the first day of the 64th Inter-state Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Chennai.
64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-1 Live: The biggest National track and field competition will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.
This is also the last opportunity for all the Indian athletes who are fighting for the qualification of the Tokyo 2025 World Championships to earn some crucial ranking points or breach the direct qualifying mark.
On the first day, the Indian 100m sprinters will fight for the gold medal, having some top players like former national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar and rising star Abinaya Rajarajan among the packed fields.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 20 Aug 2025 12:46 PM GMT
Devyaniba Zala wins women's 400m semi-final 1
Devyaniba Zala of Gujarat wins the first semi-final of women's 400m. She clocks 53.26s!
- 20 Aug 2025 12:27 PM GMT
Manikanta Hoblidhar tops the men's 100m semi-finals standings wth a time of 10.32s
The former National record holder will be the top seed in the final and will face the challenge of Tamil Arasu, Amlan Borgoahain, for the National title.
The final eight of the 100m men's event:
Manikanta Hoblidhar - 10.32s
Tamil Arasu - 10.33s
Ragul Kumar G - 10.41s
Amlan Borghain - 10.46s
Harsh Raut - 10.49s
Sarun Payasingh - 10.54s
Mruty Dondapati - 10.56s
Rohit - 10.58s
- 20 Aug 2025 12:11 PM GMT
Abinaya Rajarajan finishes the 100m semifinals at the top with a time of 11.67s
Abinaya qualified for the finals ahead of the experienced Srabani Nanda and Nithy Gandhe.
List of players who qualified for the women's 100m final
Abinaya Rajarajan - 11.67s
Nithya Gandhe - 11.69s
Dhana Lakshmi - 11.73s
Sneha SS - 11.79s
Sakshi Chavan - 11.82s
Srabani Nanda - 11.82s
Jilna M V - 11.83s
Sudeshna Shivankar - 11.94s
- 20 Aug 2025 11:35 AM GMT
Up Next: - Women's 100m Semi-finals at 5:20 PM
The first action on the track in the evening session of the opening day will begin soon with the 100m women's semi-finals, featuring some top names like Abinaya Rajarajan and Nithya Gandhe.
- 20 Aug 2025 11:26 AM GMT
The men's vault action began at the 4.30m mark and will further move ahead with a 20cm increment
Bineesh Jacob starts the 4.50m mark with a clean vault on his first attempt.
- 20 Aug 2025 10:00 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Pole Vault final at 4:30 PM
There are 13 entries in the men's pole vault final, but it doesn't have the name of national record holder Dev Meena, who decided to skip the event.
In his absence, it will be a tough fight for the gold medal between M Gowtham, G Reegan, and rising star S.Kavinraja
Start List:
- 20 Aug 2025 8:15 AM GMT
Harsh Raut leads the preliminary round of men's 100m to qualify for the semis
Harsh clocked 10.44s in heat 5 of the men's 100m preliminary round to top the charts and qualify for the semis.
Top 8 players from the preliminary round
Harsh Raut - 10.44s
Tamil Arasu - 10.53s
M Dondapati - 10.59s
Amlan Borgohain - 10.60s
Ragul Kumar G - 10.60s
Sarun Payasingh - 10.61s
Manikanta H - 10.62s
Amlan Borgohain - 10.66s
- 20 Aug 2025 7:55 AM GMT
Abhishek Pal wins the first gold medal of the competition in men's 10,000m
In a slow final, Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek clocked 30:56.64s to clinch the men's 10,000m title, finishing just one second ahead of Shivaji Parasu, who finished second with 30:57.69s.
Another athlete from Uttar Pradesh, 22-year-old Shivam, won the bronze medal with a time of 30:59.14s.
- 20 Aug 2025 7:45 AM GMT
There will be 7 finals on the opening day of the competition
Schedule for the day:
- 20 Aug 2025 7:30 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2025 Inter-state Athletics C'ships
The biggest National competition in track and field will begin today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.