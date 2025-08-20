Inter-State Athletics 2025: Tamilarasu, Dhanalakshmi win 100m gold

Tamil Nadu sprinters set the track on fire at the 2025 Inter-State Athletics Meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, winning both the men's and women's 100m titles.

While Tamilarasu recorded a sensational personal best of 10.22s to win the men's title, Dhanalakshmi, who is returning from a doping ban, won the women's event with a personal best of 11.36s.

The more experienced Manikanta Hoblidhar had to settle for silver with 10.35s in the men's event, while Ragul Kumar took bronze at 10.40s.

Former national record holder Amlan Borgohain finished a disappointing fifth, clocking 10.46s.

In the women's 100m event, Abhinaya (11.58s) and Sneha (11.61s) took home the silver and bronze respectively.

Pole vaulters share gold medal

Meanwhile, Reegan and M Gowtham of Tamil Nadu shared the men's pole vault gold medal.

This was after both the vaulters hit a new meet record of 5.20m, going past Siva Subramani's 5.11m registered two years ago.

Both Reegan and M Gowtham attempted clearances of 5.30m, but weren't successful.

National record holder in the event, Dev Meena was missing in action.

Injured Sandra Babu wins triple jump gold

Elsewhere, an injured Sandra Babu took home the women's triple jump gold with a leap of 13.20m in her second attempt.

Sandra later picked up an injury, landing awkwardly during one of her later attempts. She wasn't even present at the medal ceremony even as Aleena Shaji (13.15m) and Niharika Vashisht (13.09m) received their silver and bronze medals.

Seema demolishes 5000m field

The 2025 World University Games medallist dominated the women's 5000m field, winning the race by more than a minute.

In what was a three-athlete field, Seema raced to take the gold medal at 15.42.64s ahead of Ravina Gayakwad (16:53.42s) and Sanghamitra Mahata (18:04.36s).

Seema even lapped Mahata and could have gotten Gayakwad as well, if the race was a couple of laps longer.

In other medal events, Tanya Chaudhary won women's hammer throw gold, while Abhishek took the men's 10,000m title.

