Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-2 Live: Vishal TK, Amoj Jacob in action - Blog, Updates

64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-2 Live: The biggest National track and field competition will continue at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.

The top Indian quarter-milers will be in action on the second day's finals, with Vishal TK and Amoj Jacob among the favourites in the men's 400m event, and Devyaniba Zala will be fighting for the women's 400m gold.

On the other hand, the men's and women's 1500m finals will also take place today, with some of the top names like Ajay Saroj, Yoonus Shah, Pooja, and Lili Das fighting for the gold medals.

Catch all the live updates here: