Athletics
Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-2 Live: Vishal TK, Amoj Jacob in action - Blog, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the second day of the 64th Inter-State National Athletics Championships.
64th National Inter-state Athletics Championships Day-2 Live: The biggest National track and field competition will continue at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.
The top Indian quarter-milers will be in action on the second day's finals, with Vishal TK and Amoj Jacob among the favourites in the men's 400m event, and Devyaniba Zala will be fighting for the women's 400m gold.
On the other hand, the men's and women's 1500m finals will also take place today, with some of the top names like Ajay Saroj, Yoonus Shah, Pooja, and Lili Das fighting for the gold medals.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 21 Aug 2025 9:20 AM GMT
Up Next: Women's Pole Vault Final at 4:30 PM IST
There are 12 entries in the women's pole vault final. Baranica Elangavoan will be the favorite for the gold medal in front of her home crowd.
- 21 Aug 2025 7:40 AM GMT
The men's decathlon event is underway. R Manoj Kumar leads the pack after first day
Manoj Kumar scored 3721 points from the first five events, edging ahead of fellow Tamil Nadu player John Paul by 57 points.
Three more athletes have scored more than 3500 points on the first day.
- 21 Aug 2025 6:55 AM GMT
There will be eight finals on the second day of the Championships
The star attraction of the day will be the men's and women's 400m finals, where the top Indian quarter-milers will be fighting for the National title.
Here is the schedule for the day: