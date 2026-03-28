Indian men's 4x400m team qualify for World Relays; men's 4x100m team disqualified

Indian relay teams had a good outing at the Indian Open Relay Carnival in Chandigarh on Saturday, with 4 out of six teams qualifying for the World Relays 2026.

The most disappointing result of the day was for the Indian men's 4x100m relay team, who faced disqualification in the heats after Manikanta Hoblidhar had a hamstring pull mid-race.

The team now sits outside the qualification cut-off zone of 24 teams and is likely out of contention for the World Relays in the Bahamas in May.

🚨#news l A disappointing exit for Indian athletics team🇮🇳💔



The Indian Men's 4x100m team has been disqualified from the Indian Open Relays 2026 potentially ending,

India's chances of qualifying for the World Athletics Relays 2026.#IndianAthletics #4x100m #WorldRelays2026… pic.twitter.com/2XvpYN0z5b — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 28, 2026

The Indian quarter-milers had a comparatively better day as the men's 4x400m quartet of Manu TS, Amoj Jacob, Dharamveer Chaudhary and Rajesh Ramesh clocked a time of 3:01.43s.

With this, they will jump up 11 places in the Road to Gaborone rankings, and now comfortably sit in 16th place from the available 24 quotas.

Following them, the Indian 4x100m mixed relay team has also entered the road to Gaborone rankings with a time of 42.30s. It also marked the official national record for the quartet comprising of Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Unnathi Bollanda, Dondapati Jayaram and Harita Bhadra in the newly introduced 4x100 mixed relay team.

The Indian 4x100m women's team and the 4x400m mixed relay teams were already inside the Road to Gaborone rankings and had a decent outing in Chandigarh.

On the other hand, the injury-hit Indian women's 4x400m team failed to qualify for the World Relays, clocking 3:32.81s and missing the eligibility cut-off.

The quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma Raju, Rashdeep Kaur, and Vijayakumari improved their previous time by 1.5s but still finished four places outside the qualification cut-off.