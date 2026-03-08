Indian Open Throws: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold

Two-time Asian Games champion, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, had something to cheer for on Saturday.

On the opening day of the two-day fifth edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports Campus in Punjab, the 31-years-old seasoned shot putter hurled the iron-ball to a distance of 20.51m, a season best, to win gold.

“I’m satisfied with my performance,” Toor said.

Of the six attempts, Toor crossed the 20m mark thrice, hinting that he was enjoying good training sessions. The other three attempts were no marks. His other two throws were 20.02m and 20.07m

Toor’s national record of 21.17m was recorded in June 2023. His main goal this season is to peak later this year to retain his title at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

Spotlight on Saturday was also on hammer thrower Damneet Singh.

On his way to winning gold, Damneet Singh fell short of the national record of 70.73m. His best throw on Saturday was 70.64m. His other throws were 69.29m, 70.21m, F, 70.04m and 67.57m.

Results:

Men

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 20.51m, Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.36m, Sanyam (Haryana) 18.28.

Hammer Throw: Damneet Singh (Reliance) 70.64m, Ashish Jakhar (Army) 68.09m, Devang (Railway Sports) 63.27m.

U20: Hammer Throw: Aman (Haryana) 64.49m, Abdul Rahaman (Madhya Pradesh) 63.35m, Shubham M (Haryana) 63.00m.

U20: Shot put: OmmKar Prasad Nand (Odisha) 17.85m, Harshit Gahlot (Haryana) 17.02m, Yash Chhikara (Delhi) 17.01m.

Women

Discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Rajasthan) 51.78m, Amanat Kamboj (Punjab) 51.13m, Supriya Aatri (NCOE Patiala) 50.09m.

Javelin: Sanjana Choudhary (NCOE Patiala) 54.20m, Deepika (JSW) 52.88m, Jyoti (JSW) 52.16m.

Hammer Throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 61.09m, Divya Shandilya (Odisha) 53.31m, Soniya (Rajasthan) 52.29m.

U20: Hammer Throw: Khushi (Haryana) 49.45m, Ankita Mohapatra (Odisha) 45.49m, Ayeesha Banu M (Andhra Pradesh) 45.37m.

Shot put: Yogita (Haryana) 16.44m, Shiksha (Reliance) 16.30m, Rekha (NCOE Patiala) 15.57m.

U20: Shot put: Pooja Kumari (NCOE Patiala) 15.04m, Anupriya VS (Kerala) 14.69m, Munesh (BSF) 13.04m.

U18: Shot put: M Reddy Sanjana (Karnataka) 15.30m, Aarti (Haryana) 13.22m.

U18: Shot put: Nishchay (Haryana) 19.78m, Yuvraj Singh (Rajasthan) 17.83m, Nitish Kumar (Haryana) 17.83m

U18: Discus throw: Oshin (Reliance) 43.61m, Sona Mohan T (Kerala) 39.55m, Maninder Kaur (Chandigarh) 39.28m.

Discus throw: Seema (NCOE Patiala) 57.78m, Priya (Haryan) 56.16m, Sanya Yadav (Haryana) 52.80m.

U20: Women: Discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Rajasthan) 51.78m, Amanat Kamboj (Punjab) 51.13m, Supriya Aatri (NCOE Patiala) 50.09m.