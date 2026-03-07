Athletics
Indian Open Throws 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold; Sanjana wins women's javelin gold-HIGHLIGHTS
Catch all the highlights from day 1 of the 2026 India Open Throws Athletics Meet in Patiala, Punjab.
Top Indian throwers began their season with the first national outdoor meet of India, the Indian Open Throws in Patiala, Punjab, on Saturday.
Two-time Asian Games Champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Damneet Singh were the stars of the first day's action, winning the title with season-best throws.
Seema (Women's Discus Throw) and Tanya Chaudhary (Women's Hammer Throw) maintained their consistency, making a strong start to the packed year.
- 7 March 2026 8:00 PM IST
That's it from our coverage of the opening day of 2026 Indian Open Throws
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Damanpreet Singh (Hammer Throw) were the stars of the day, winning the titles with season best throw.
Do tune in tomorrow for the second day of action, featuring the elite men's javelin throw final.
- 7 March 2026 7:55 PM IST
Seema wins the women's discus throw title with a new personal best
She defended her title with her career best throw of 57.78m on her first attempt to easily clinch the title ahead of Priya (56.16m) and Sanya Yadav (52.80m).
Her mark is also better than the AFI's qualifying mark for both Commonwealth Games (56.85) and Asian Games (55.48m), and if she continues her form should could qualify for both events.
- 7 March 2026 6:30 PM IST
Tanya Chaudhary wins the women's hammer throw title
Tanya Chaudhary continued her consistent run in the domestic circuit, winning the women's hammer throw title with yet another 61m+ throw.
Her throw of 61.09m at the fourth attempt proved to be way more than enough for her to win the title and start her 2026 on a high note.
Medalists:
Tanya Chaudhary - Gold - 61.09m
Divya Shandilya - Silver - 53.31m
Soniya - Bronze - 52.29m
- 7 March 2026 6:02 PM IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins the men's shot put gold medal
A comfortable gold medal for the veteran Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who attained his second consecutive 20m+ throw this year after the Asian Indoor Championships.
He won the title with the best of 20.51m on his second attempt, finding his form in an important year, having commonwealth and Asian Games.
- 7 March 2026 5:28 PM IST
A massive 20.51m throw for Tajinderpal Singh Toor in his second attempt
The two-time Asian Games champion improved by half a metre from his first attempt of 20.02m to showcase his dominance.
- 7 March 2026 4:30 PM IST
Up Next: - Men's Shot Put final at 5:00 PM IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the final B of the Men's Shot Put, which has 15 entries.
- 7 March 2026 4:25 PM IST
Damneet Singh wins the hammer throw gold medal, but misses the national record by 10cm
Damneet's second attempt of 70.64m proved to be his best mark of the day, which was enough for him to win the gold medal ahead of Ashish Jakhar (66.33m).
Damneet had never crossed the 70m mark before today, but now he breached that multiple times in Patiala. However, he still fell short of the decade-old national record of Neeraj Kumar (70.73m).
Overall, a good start for the youngster, who has also breached the Asian Games qualifying mark here and will be hoping to improve this in the coming tournaments.
Medalists:
Gold - Damneet Singh (70.64m)
Silver - Ashish Jakhar (66.33m)
Bronze - Devang (63.27m)
- 7 March 2026 3:14 PM IST
Damneet Singh becomes 6th Indian athlete to cross 70m in Hammer throw
He attained a distance of 70.64m on his second attempt to take the lead in the men's hammer throw final.
This is the third best throw by an Indian athlete in this discipline.
- 7 March 2026 1:15 PM IST
Up Next: - Men's Hammer Throw final at 2:30 PM IST
There are 22 entries in the men's hammer throw final, including the rising stars Damneet Singh and Devang.
Start List:
- 7 March 2026 11:55 AM IST
Yogita wins the women's shot put title in Patiala
She threw a distance of 16.44m on her final attempt to clinch the title ahead of Shiksha, who had a personal best performance with a 16.30m throw to win a silver medal.