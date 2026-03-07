Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Indian Open Throws 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold; Sanjana wins women's javelin gold-HIGHLIGHTS

Catch all the highlights from day 1 of the 2026 India Open Throws Athletics Meet in Patiala, Punjab.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at day-1 of India Open Jumps 2026. (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 March 2026 8:25 PM IST

Top Indian throwers began their season with the first national outdoor meet of India, the Indian Open Throws in Patiala, Punjab, on Saturday.

Two-time Asian Games Champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Damneet Singh were the stars of the first day's action, winning the title with season-best throws.

Seema (Women's Discus Throw) and Tanya Chaudhary (Women's Hammer Throw) maintained their consistency, making a strong start to the packed year.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2026-03-07 03:30:41
AthleticsAthletics federation of IndiaTajinderpal ToorIndian Sports LIVE
