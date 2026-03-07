Indian Open Throws 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold; Sanjana wins women's javelin gold-HIGHLIGHTS

Top Indian throwers began their season with the first national outdoor meet of India, the Indian Open Throws in Patiala, Punjab, on Saturday.

Two-time Asian Games Champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Damneet Singh were the stars of the first day's action, winning the title with season-best throws.

Seema (Women's Discus Throw) and Tanya Chaudhary (Women's Hammer Throw) maintained their consistency, making a strong start to the packed year.

As it happened: