Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Indian Open Relays Live: Gurindervir, Animesh in action- Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from the 2025 Indian Open Relay competition in Chandigarh.

Relay, Indian Relay
X

Indian sprinters in action at the Indian Open Relay Competition 2025.. (Photo Credit: AFI YouTube)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 April 2025 9:45 AM GMT

Indian Open Relay Competition Live: The top sprinters and quarter-milers will be in action at the 2025 Indian Open Relay Competition in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

This is the final tournament for the Indian team to find a rhythm before the World Relays in China next month, which is a qualification event for the World Athletics Championships 2025.

In the sprint relays, National record holders Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur will be in action, hoping to improve the 15-year-old national record of the men's 4*100 relay team.

The evening session is to start at 3:30 PM IST

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2025-04-30 09:00:54
AthleticsIndian AthleticsIndian Sports LIVE
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick