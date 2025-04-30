Athletics
Indian Open Relays Live: Gurindervir, Animesh in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the 2025 Indian Open Relay competition in Chandigarh.
Indian Open Relay Competition Live: The top sprinters and quarter-milers will be in action at the 2025 Indian Open Relay Competition in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
This is the final tournament for the Indian team to find a rhythm before the World Relays in China next month, which is a qualification event for the World Athletics Championships 2025.
In the sprint relays, National record holders Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur will be in action, hoping to improve the 15-year-old national record of the men's 4*100 relay team.
The evening session is to start at 3:30 PM IST
Live Updates
- 30 April 2025 9:45 AM GMT
Up Next: - Heats of Men's 4*400m men's relay competition at 3:30 PM IST
There are two heats of the men's 4*400m relay event, having a total of 10 teams from which the best 8 will qualify for the final.
- 30 April 2025 9:30 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu wins the first-ever 4x100m mixed relay gold medal
Tamil Nadu's team of Angel Silvia, Vysali Ganesan, Tamil Arasu, and I Gitson clocked the timing of 43.44s to clinch the gold medal
Medalists:
Gold- Tamil Nadu - 43.44s
Silver - Odisha - 43.61s
Bronze - Punjab - 44.36s
- 30 April 2025 9:20 AM GMT
NCC team win the 4*400m mixed team gold medal with a time of 3:19:24s
The team of Jay Kumar, Sneha K, Rupal Chaudhary, and Vishal TK won the gold medal with a time of 3:19.24s in the mixed 4*400 relay event.
Medalists
Gold - NCC - 3:19.24s
Silver - Tamil Nadu - 3:24.46s
Bronze - Reliance - 3:36.85s
- 30 April 2025 9:10 AM GMT
Here is the competition schedule for the day
There are 8 finals in the evening session of the competition, having 4*100 and 4*400m finals in both men's and women's categories.