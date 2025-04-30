Indian Open Relays Live: Gurindervir, Animesh in action- Blog, Scores, Updates

Indian Open Relay Competition Live: The top sprinters and quarter-milers will be in action at the 2025 Indian Open Relay Competition in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

This is the final tournament for the Indian team to find a rhythm before the World Relays in China next month, which is a qualification event for the World Athletics Championships 2025.

In the sprint relays, National record holders Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur will be in action, hoping to improve the 15-year-old national record of the men's 4*100 relay team.

The evening session is to start at 3:30 PM IST

Catch all the live action here: