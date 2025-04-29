Indian Open Relay Competition: 4x100m mixed relay race to draw eyeballs

The second edition of the Indian Open Relay Competition which will take place on the 30th of April at the Sector 7 Sports Complex on Wednesday has attracted more than 300 elite sprinters from across the country.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has also introduced a 4x100 mixed event in the schedule for both senior and junior (U20) groups.

Following World Athletics, the global governing body of track and field, introducing the 4x100m mixed event in major competitions from this year, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has added mixed 4x100m relay at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games programme.

As per entries there will be as many as nine teams contesting for a medal in the senior 4x100m mixed relay event in Chandigarh.

Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu are among strong contenders in the senior 4x100m mixed event. Odisha’s star women sprinter Srabani Nanda and Lalu Prasad Bhoi and Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati in the men’s group have confirmed their entries.

Tamil Nadu’s dependable quarter-miler Vithya Ramraj will also be seen in action.

She will compete in women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m. The competition in Chandigarh will give Vithya another opportunity to sharpen her sprinting skills ahead of the May 27 to 31 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

The morning session will feature four finals, while the remaining eight finals are scheduled for the evening session.