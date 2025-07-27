Indian Open Athletics Meet: Deepika rewrites U20 Javelin national record

Indian javelin thrower Deepika made a stunning comeback to the competitive field after a five-month break, breaking her own U20 women's javelin throw national record in Sangrur, Punjab, on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Deepika began the competition with this record-breaking throw of 56.41m on her first attempt to improve India's u20 national record by more than one metre, and confirmed her victory.

Deepika looked in good touch and has all six valid attempts of over 50 metres, which include three throws over 54m. This also takes her to the top 10 all-time best throwers of India in the senior circuit.

Deepika rewrites her own U20 Javelin National Record with a distance of 56.41m to win the Indian Open Athletics Meet title in Sangrur, Punjab 👏#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/NvFh2DAjLa — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2025

The men's javelin throw title was also won by a 19-year-old teenager, Dipanshu Sharma, who finished on top in a packed field of 35 male javelin throwers with a new personal best of 76.03m.

On the other hand, the experienced Olympian Sarvesh Kushare clinched the men's high jump title with a brilliant 2.26m jump, equalling his season best mark from the Federation Cup.

Sarvesh, who is chasing a qualification for the Tokyo World Championships, will be pleased with his performance, which can earn him some crucial ranking points.

Other Winners:

100m Women: Dhana Lakshmi(11.55s)

100m Men: Rohit Gorkha (10.49s)

400m Men: Prakhar Sharma (47.24s)

400m Women: Manisha Kumari (53.81s)

1500m Men: Rahul (3:47.47s)

1500m Women: Lili Das (4:17.48s)

Discus Throw Men: Kirpal Singh (54.65m)

Discus Throw Women: Seema (55.03m)

High Jump Women: Khyati Mathur (1.76m)