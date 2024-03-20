Athletics
Indian Open Jumps Live: Pavithra Vengatesh wins gold, misses out on pole vault NR - Blog, Updates, Scores
Catch all the action from the 3rd Indian Open Jumps in Bangalore, Karnataka on Wednesday
Indian Open Jumps Live: All the top jumpers of India are in action at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps in Bangalore, Karnataka on Wednesday.
Pavithra Vengatesh going for NR in women's Pole Vault.
- 20 March 2024 5:36 AM GMT
Poorva and Sharvari makes a podium double for Maharashtra in Triple Jump
Poorva Hitesh Sawant of Maharashtra clinched the gold medal in women's triple jump with in a very intense battle against fellow Maharashtrian player Sharvari Avinash Parulei.
Both players touched the mark of 13.31m but Poorva won on count back with second best jump of 13.25m.
Experienced, Sheena N V of Kerala won the bronze medal with 13.18m.
- 20 March 2024 5:10 AM GMT
Athira Somaraj cliches gold in women's high jump with 1.76m
Athira Somaraj of Kerala won the gold medal in women's high jump with 1.76m (=PB).
She was playing a major tournament after two year and had a very good start to equal her 5 year old Personal best.
Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi of Tamil Nadu (1.74) and Khushi of Haryana with her new Personal Best of 1.68 m clinched Silver and Bronze respectively.
- 20 March 2024 4:52 AM GMT
Pavithra Vengatesh won the gold medal in women's Pole Vault
Pavithra Vengatesh of Tamil Nadu clinched the gold medal in women's Pole Vault with a new Personal Best of 4.15m.
She was trying to break the National record of Rosy Meena but failed to cross the mark of 4.22m.