Indian Open 2025: Big names, big stakes in India’s Continental Tour Bronze- Preview

The spotlight will shine on Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, this Sunday as it hosts the Indian Open 2025 World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour, marking India’s first-ever Bronze Level meet under the prestigious Continental Tour banner.

The event, known as the 1st Indian Open, will bring together over 90 Indian athletes and international competitors from 16 countries, battling across 19 medal events - nine for men, nine for women, and one mixed relay.

For Indian track and field stars, this is not just about medals; it’s a golden chance to secure World Ranking points and boost their qualification prospects for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Star names in action

Although Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and steeplechase ace Avinash Sable will be absent, the Indian line-up remains packed with talent and depth, and for many, the Indian Open is more than just a chance for a medal.

This World Athletics Continental Tour-Bronze meet offers crucial C-category ranking points, and with the deadline for 2025 Tokyo World Championships qualification fast approaching, several Indian stars will be using Bhubaneswar as a key stepping stone in their bid to secure spots on the global stage.

Leading the charge on the track will be Animesh Kujur, India’s fastest man and national record holder in both the 100m and 200m.

Currently ranked 42nd in the men’s 200m Road to Tokyo standings, Kujur needs a strong time, likely under 20.50s, to climb into the qualification zone.

He will face a stiff challenge from Malaysian sprint sensation Muhammad Azeem Fahmi, the national record-holder for his country, promising a thrilling sprint showdown.

In the field events, Murali Sreeshankar stands out as a major contender. Returning from a long injury break, the long jump star is not yet in the World Championships rankings but has two big chances here in Bhubaneswar and at the Inter-State meet in Chennai to post strong performances and either hit the direct qualifying mark of 8.27m or gather enough ranking points to make the cut.

Middle-distance fans will have their eyes on Mohammed Afsal, India’s national record-holder in the men’s 800m, who is expected to be a strong medal contender. Meanwhile, rising star Shaili Singh will lead the charge in the women’s long jump, aiming to deliver a standout performance on home soil.

The javelin throw will feature a keenly anticipated contest as Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh take on Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, who narrowly beat Sachin for bronze at the NC Classic in Bengaluru last month.

Yashvir, ranked 30th in the Road to Tokyo standings, will also be targeting a big throw here to consolidate his position.

In the women’s javelin, seasoned campaigner Annu Rani, fresh from a morale-boosting 62.59m victory in Poland that lifted her into the top 30 of the rankings, will aim to gain more vital points with another 60m-plus effort and keep her streak of World Championships appearances alive.

Adding to India’s medal hopes in the horizontal jumps are Abdulla Aboobacker in the triple jump and Jeswin Aldrin in the long jump. For Aboobacker, currently ranked 32nd with an average of 1179 points, this is a critical opportunity to move into the top 30 and get within touching distance of the qualifying mark of 17.22m.

Against strong international competition, both he and Aldrin will be eager to produce big distances under the Bhubaneswar floodlights.

What is the World Athletics Continental Tour?

The World Athletics Continental Tour, launched in 2020, is a series of international track and field competitions ranked just below the elite Diamond League.

The Bronze Level, one of four tiers (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Challenger), offers competitive opportunities and ranking points crucial for global qualification. Hosting this meet marks a milestone for India in the international athletics calendar.

Events to be staged:

Men

100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Javelin Throw, 4x400m Relay

Women

100m, 100mH, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, Long Jump, Javelin Throw, 4x400m Relay

Mixed

4x400m

Full schedule

Morning session

7:40 AM – Men’s 400m Heats

7:55 AM – Women’s 400m Heats

8:25 AM – Men’s 100m Heats

8:35 AM – Women’s 100m Heats

8:55 AM – Men’s 200m Heats

Evening session

5:00 PM – Women’s Javelin Throw Final

5:05 PM – Men’s 400m Final

5:15 PM – Women’s 400m Final

5:23 PM – Women’s Long Jump Final

5:30 PM – Men’s Triple Jump Final

5:35 PM – Men’s 100m Final

5:45 PM – Women’s 100m Final

6:00 PM – Men’s 800m Final

6:10 PM – Women’s 800m Final

6:22 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw Final

6:35 PM – Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

6:45 PM – Men’s Long Jump Final

6:48 PM – Women’s Triple Jump Final

7:00 PM – Women’s 1500m Final

7:10 PM – Men’s 5000m Final

7:30 PM – Men’s 200m Final

7:40 PM – Women’s 200m Final

7:55 PM – Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

8:10 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw Final (Second Group)

8:15 PM – Men’s Long Jump Final (Second Group)

8:20 PM – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

Where to watch

Fans can catch all the action live on the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast in India.

With home advantage, a passionate crowd, and world-class competition, the Indian Open 2025 promises not just to be a historic first for Indian athletics but also a thrilling showcase of speed, strength, and skill.