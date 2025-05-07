Indian national nabbed with performance enhancement drugs in Kenya

Kenya's anti-doping agency says an Indian national was caught with "an illegal consignment of assorted performance enhancing substances" during a recent raid on prohibited drugs, conducted in collaboration with the country's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement posted on its social media handles, the Nairobi-based Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) stated that the raid was carried out based on "actionable intelligence" but did not reveal the Indian national's identity.

Media reports in Kenya stated that the person has been arrested in the matter.

"The ADAK, working hand in hand with sleuths drawn from the DCI, nabbed an illegal consignment of assorted performance enhancing substances in custody of an Indian national residing in the high-altitude training town of Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County," Peninah Wahome, CEO of ADAK, said in a statement.

The raid has reportedly led to the discovery of substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

As per reports, ADAK has found human growth hormone (HGH), meldonium, and mannitol, all performance enhancement substances banned for use in sport. Additionally, ADAK stated that both used and unused intravenous (IV) bags and syringes were found, and these evidences point to possible doping.

Incidentally, the town of Iten is well know the world over as a high-altitude base for elite long-distance runners.

Should the Indian national be convicted, a hefty fine and a jail term are possible outcomes.