Indian Mixed Relay team win Silver at U-20 World Athletics Championship, creates new Asian record

The Indian mixed 4×400 relay team set an Asian junior record en route to the silver medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championships. The Indian quartet of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes and 17.76 seconds to win the silver medal. India finished second behind the USA, who gold medal with a championships record time of 3:17.69s.

India had won a bronze in the mixed 4x400m relays in the last edition in Nairobi, Kenya in 2021, where the event was introduced. Rupal is the only new member of the quartet that had won bronze last year while Sridhar, Priya and Kapil were there in that team.

🇮🇳The Indian U-20 4x400m mixed relay team of Bharath, Priya, Kapil & Rupal make the nation proud💥



They finish with a timing of 3.17.76, a new Asian U-20 record, to win 🥈 at the #U20WorldChampionships #Athletics pic.twitter.com/2890EMphNM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Rupal and Priya made it to the 400m semifinals after strong performances in the first-round heats. Rupal won the heat in 52.50s while Priya clocked 52.56s to finish second in heat number 5. Rupal was second overall across five heats while Priya was fourth. Priya had finished fourth in the 400m final in the last edition in Nairobi in 2021.



The 15-year-old Ashakiran Barla made it to the women's 800m semifinals as one of thea four fastest runners outside the four automatic qualifiers each from the five heats. She clocked 2:09.01s to finish sixth in heat number 1.

Although she finished 15th overall in the semi-finals of 800 M and couldn't move ahead.

Sanyam Sanjay finished 13th overall in the shot put qualification round with the best effort of 18.36m and missed the final by just 0.01m. The other Indian shot putter, Sawan finished 15th with a best effort of 18.31m.

Aman Khokhar could not make it to the 100m dash semifinals after finishing seventh in heat number 8 and 48th overall with a timing of 10.84 seconds. Arjun Waskale failed to advance further in the men's 1500m race after finishing seventh in heat number one and 26th overall with a timing of 3:51.10s.