5 key takeaways from the Indian Grand Prix 1

The Indian Grand Prix 1 saw a multitude of different events play out on Sunday. Both the track and field athletes showed immense promise with improvements and qualification marks being breached frequently over the course of the day. We take a look at 5 such standout events that transpired at the Indian Grand Prix 1.

Jeswin Aldrin enters the Indian 8m party

Jeswin Aldrin has given India another future long jumper to watch out for as he breached the 8m mark by .20m. While this helped him secure the gold medal, it was also 0.06m short of the current National Record set by his fellow Indian competitor Murali Sreeshankar. This makes him the third Indian long jumper to enter to have a jump above the 8m mark.

Indian javelin throwers above 80m

The javelin throwers were another set of athletes to impress with Manu DP and Rohit Yadav both crossing the 80m mark with throws of 82.43m and 80.03m respectively. This is extremely promising as the qualification mark for the javelin event in the Asian Games is set at 80m.

Dhanalakshmi once again outshines Hima Das

It hasn't even been a few months and Dhanalakshmi is back again in the headlines. She sprinted to victory in the 200m event with a timing of 23.21s and came in ahead of Hima Das who finished at 23.45s. While both of them failed to secure spots in this year's Asian Games or Commonwealth Games, it will definitely be something to build on for both the athletes who have endured turbulent times in the past year. The qualification mark set for the Asian Games is 23.17s while the Commonwealth Games qualification standard is 22.70 seconds.

Abha Khatun improves her PB within just one month

17.13m was the best throw of Abha Khatun in the shot put event as she took the gold medal by a wide margin. Manpreet Kaur came in at second with a throw of 16.78m and had to settle for silver. The highlight of this event is that Abha Khatun has broken her PB record in the span of just a couple of weeks. At the India Open held in February, she threw 17.09m to win the Gold medal.

Ancy Sojan (Source: SojanPhilip Photography/Facebook)

Ancy Sojan breaks her own PB

Long jumper Ancy Sojan took home the Gold medal and the dual qualification for the Asian Games and CWG with a jump of 6.55m. Ancy was another athlete to break her own PB within the span of a few weeks going past the 6.51m she logged just two weeks ago in the National Open Jumps Competition.