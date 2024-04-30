Indian Grand Prix 1: Shaili Singh shines, Hima Das falters on return

Long jump prodigy Shaili Singh shone through while Asian Games bronze medalist triple jumper Praveen Chitravel missed the Paris Olympics qualification mark by a whisker during the Indian Grand Prix 1 on Tuesday.



The national record holder Tamil Nadu jumper achieved his season's best mark of 17.12m in his fourth attempt which is 0.10m short of the qualification mark of 17.22m.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul won the silver with a below-par jump of 16.29m.

In women's long jump, World U20 medalist Shaili Singh edged past her experienced competition Nayana James to clinch the gold medal with a best jump of 6.52m.

Nayana recorded the best jump of 6.44m falling behind her season of 6.67m recorded earlier this year at India Jumps competition.

Aditya Kumar Singh of Madhya Pradesh became the latest entrant in the 8m club in the long jump as he won the event with an effort of 8.01m.



As expected, Manu DP of Karnataka won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw but his performance of 81.91m fell short of the Paris Games qualification mark of 85.50m.

Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games medallist Kishore Kumar Jena have already qualified for the Paris Olympics in men's javelin throw.

Odisha's sprinter Animesh Kujur scored a double by winning both the 100m and 200m titles. He clocked 10.51 seconds in the 100m dash while he posted a time of 20.97 seconds in the 200m.

Nithya Gandhe of Telangana was the fastest woman of the meet as she won the 100m dash in 11.78 seconds.

Andhra Pradesh's Chelimi won the women's 200m, clocking 23.92 seconds, while Hima Das, who returned to action after being provisionally suspended for three whereabouts failures in 12 months, did not finish the race.