Athletics
Indian Grand Prix 3 - Preview, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming
All you need to know about Indian Grand Prix 3.
After multiple changes in venue and a change of schedule, the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 3 will finally kick off at Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Athletes from across the country are expected to flock down to compete in the one-day competition which will see a total of 17 different events.
Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about Indian Grand Prix 3.
Which sports will be played at IGP 3?
1) Men's Pole Vault
2) Women's Hammer Throw
3) Women's Triple Jump
4) Men's 200m
5) Men's High Jump
6) Women's 200m
7) Women's Shotput
8) Men's Triple Jump
9) Men's 800m
10) Women's 800m
11) Women's Discus Throw
12) Men's Shotput
13) Men's 110m Hurdles
14) Women's High Jump
15) Women's 100m Hurdles
16) Men's 5000m
17) Women's 5000m
When to Watch?
The IGP 3 is expected to start at 5pm IST on Saturday with men's pole vault and women's hammer throw happening simultaneously.
LIVE Streaming
The IGP 3 is expected to be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Athletics Federation of India.