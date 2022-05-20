Indian Grand Prix 3 - Preview, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming

After multiple changes in venue and a change of schedule, the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 3 will finally kick off at Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Athletes from across the country are expected to flock down to compete in the one-day competition which will see a total of 17 different events.

Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about Indian Grand Prix 3.

Which sports will be played at IGP 3?

1) Men's Pole Vault

2) Women's Hammer Throw

3) Women's Triple Jump

4) Men's 200m

5) Men's High Jump

6) Women's 200m

7) Women's Shotput

8) Men's Triple Jump

9) Men's 800m

10) Women's 800m

11) Women's Discus Throw

12) Men's Shotput

13) Men's 110m Hurdles

14) Women's High Jump

15) Women's 100m Hurdles

16) Men's 5000m

17) Women's 5000m

When to Watch?

The IGP 3 is expected to start at 5pm IST on Saturday with men's pole vault and women's hammer throw happening simultaneously.

LIVE Streaming

The IGP 3 is expected to be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Athletics Federation of India.