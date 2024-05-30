Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Indian Grand Prix-2 LIVE: MP Jabir wins gold in 400m hurdles -Blog, Updates, Results

Catch all the LIVE updates of the Indian Grand Prix-2 taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Thursday.

Indian Grand Prix-2 LIVE: MP Jabir wins gold in 400m hurdles -Blog, Updates, Results
X

D.P Manu's acrobatic effort captured the attention of fans at the Indian Grand Prix-1 (Photo credit: The Hindu)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 May 2024 11:25 AM GMT

The second Indian Grand Prix (IGP) is scheduled to be held in Chennai today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Top athletes from across the country will be competing for the honors in 18 events that are scheduled to happen, starting from 3.30pm, IST.

This is the second of the four IGP tournament, first of which happened in Bengaluru last month. It is also one of the selection trials for the Paris Olympics coming up in July-August.

LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

2024-05-30 09:12:46
AthleticsAthletics federation of IndiaIndian AthletesIndian Athletics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X