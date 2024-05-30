Athletics
Indian Grand Prix-2 LIVE: MP Jabir wins gold in 400m hurdles -Blog, Updates, Results
Catch all the LIVE updates of the Indian Grand Prix-2 taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Thursday.
The second Indian Grand Prix (IGP) is scheduled to be held in Chennai today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Top athletes from across the country will be competing for the honors in 18 events that are scheduled to happen, starting from 3.30pm, IST.
This is the second of the four IGP tournament, first of which happened in Bengaluru last month. It is also one of the selection trials for the Paris Olympics coming up in July-August.
LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 30 May 2024 11:25 AM GMT
Up Next:- Women's 400m Hurdles final at 5:00 PM IST
Here is the start list for women's 400m hurdles. R Vithya Ramraj will be in action.
- 30 May 2024 11:08 AM GMT
Jabir Madari Palliyalil won the men's 400m hurdles gold medal
Jabir clocked a timing of 49.94 seconds which is the fastest Indian time this year. This was also his season opener for the 28-year old from Kerala.
The favourite Santosh Kumar T of Tamil Nadu, wins the silver medal with a timing of 50.14 seconds while Sathish K (51.46) also from Tamil Nadu clinches the bronze medal.
- 30 May 2024 10:55 AM GMT
Up Next: Men's 400m hurdles final - 4:30 PM IST
Here is the start list of this second event of the evening. Santosh Kumar will be sighting for his another gold medal at domestic circuit.
- 30 May 2024 10:45 AM GMT
The women's Pole Vault action is underway with 6 participants in the final
Here is the start list for this women's pole vault final. Pavithra Vengatesh is the star attraction of the event.
- 30 May 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for this one day event
A total of eighteen events will be take place at this event in Chennai. National record Abha Khatua, Abdulla Aboobacker in men's triple jump are the star attractions.