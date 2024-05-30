Indian Grand Prix-2 LIVE: MP Jabir wins gold in 400m hurdles -Blog, Updates, Results

The second Indian Grand Prix (IGP) is scheduled to be held in Chennai today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Top athletes from across the country will be competing for the honors in 18 events that are scheduled to happen, starting from 3.30pm, IST.

This is the second of the four IGP tournament, first of which happened in Bengaluru last month. It is also one of the selection trials for the Paris Olympics coming up in July-August.

