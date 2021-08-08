The Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic Games Village gives a warm reception to Neeraj Chopra

India's Olympic contingent here threw a warm reception for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he became the country's first track-and-field gold-medallist at the Games that will end this evening.

Indian athletes and officials, including men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh, lauded Neeraj's historic achievement on Saturday night in a small celebration at the Games village.

Following a cake-cutting ceremony, Manpreet showered praise on India's first individual gold medal winner in Olympics' track and field history.

"The whole country is talking about Neeraj at the moment. He has done all the hard work and he deserves it (the gold). We all are very proud of him. "I also want to congratulate all the athletes who gave their best at the Olympics," said Manpreet, whose team also did something special by winning an Olympic medal in hockey for the first time in 41 years.

A majority of the Indian contingent is set to fly back on Monday morning and with a host of felicitation ceremonies lined up for the medal winners, the celebrations will not stop anytime soon.

With seven medals in Tokyo, India recorded its best performance in Olympics surpassing the six medal effort in London 2012.