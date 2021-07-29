Athletics
Indian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics: Events, Schedule, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming
Here's everything you need to know about the Indian representation in athletics at Tokyo Olympics
A week since the opening of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, athletics events are finally set to begin. Women's 100m and Men's High Jump will be the first events of this year's Olympics and after everything that we've witnessed in the games so far, there will be drama and upsets aplenty.
Several prominent Indian athletes are included in the fold as well and we will be keeping a close eye on them.
Events and Schedule
Men's 3000m Steeplechase – Avinash Sable
Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 5:30 AM IST
Final – 2 August 2021, 5:45 PM IST
Men's 400m Hurdles – MP Jabir
Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 7:25 AM IST
Semifinals – 1 August 2021, DND
Final – 3 August 2021, 8:50 AM IST
Women's 100m – Dutee Chand
Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 8:10 AM IST
Semi and Final – 31 July 2021, 6:20 PM IST
Mixed 4x400m Relay – Alex Anthony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan
Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Final – 31 July 2021, 6:05 PM IST
Women's Discus Throw – Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur
Qualifying Round – 31 July 2021, 6:00 AM IST
Final – 2 August 2021, 5:30 PM IST
Men's Long Jump – M Sreeshankar
Qualifying Round – 31 July 2021, 3:40 PM IST
Final – 2 August 2021, 7:20 AM IST
Women's 200m – Dutee Chand
Round 1 – 2 August 2021, 7:30 AM IST
Final – 3 August 2021, 6:20 PM IST
Women's Javelin Throw – Annu Rani
Qualifying Round – 3 August 2021, 5:50 AM IST
Final – 6 August 2021, 5:20 PM IST
Men's Shot Put – Tajinder Singh Toor
Qualifying Round – 3 August 2021, 3:45 PM IST
Final – 5 August 2021, DND
Men's Javelin Throw – Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
Qualifying Round – 4 August 2021, 5:35 AM IST
Final – 7 August 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Men's 20km Race Walk – KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul
Final – 5 August 2021, 1:00 PM IST
Men's 50km Race Walk – Gurpreet Singh
Final – 6 August 2021, 2:00 AM IST
Women's 20km Race Walk – Bhawna Jat, Priyanka
Final – 6 August 2021, 1:00 PM IST
Men's 4x400m Relay – Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammad Anas Yahiya
Round 1 – 6 August 2021, 4:55 PM IST
Final – 7 August 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Where to watch and Live Streaming
The athletics events will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also opt for coverage in their own regional language on the Sony Network. Meanwhile, the athletics events can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.