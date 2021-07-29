Indian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics: Events, Schedule, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

A week since the opening of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, athletics events are finally set to begin. Women's 100m and Men's High Jump will be the first events of this year's Olympics and after everything that we've witnessed in the games so far, there will be drama and upsets aplenty.



Several prominent Indian athletes are included in the fold as well and we will be keeping a close eye on them.

Events and Schedule

Men's 3000m Steeplechase – Avinash Sable

Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Final – 2 August 2021, 5:45 PM IST

Men's 400m Hurdles – MP Jabir

Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 7:25 AM IST

Semifinals – 1 August 2021, DND

Final – 3 August 2021, 8:50 AM IST

Women's 100m – Dutee Chand

Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 8:10 AM IST

Olympic stadium 🏟 at Tokyo 2020 pic.twitter.com/ezoa8tAUrI — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 28, 2021

Semi and Final – 31 July 2021, 6:20 PM IST



Mixed 4x400m Relay – Alex Anthony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan

Round 1 – 30 July 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Final – 31 July 2021, 6:05 PM IST

Women's Discus Throw – Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur

This will be Seema Punia's fourth Olympics appearance [Source: Olympics]

Qualifying Round – 31 July 2021, 6:00 AM IST



Final – 2 August 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Men's Long Jump – M Sreeshankar

Qualifying Round – 31 July 2021, 3:40 PM IST

Final – 2 August 2021, 7:20 AM IST

Women's 200m – Dutee Chand

Round 1 – 2 August 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Final – 3 August 2021, 6:20 PM IST

Women's Javelin Throw – Annu Rani

Qualifying Round – 3 August 2021, 5:50 AM IST

Final – 6 August 2021, 5:20 PM IST

Men's Shot Put – Tajinder Singh Toor

Qualifying Round – 3 August 2021, 3:45 PM IST

Final – 5 August 2021, DND

Men's Javelin Throw – Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

Qualifying Round – 4 August 2021, 5:35 AM IST

Heading ✈️ to my first olympic [email protected]

With bag full of excitement.

Its time to give it all💪

India keep supporting 🇮🇳

#TeamNeeraj#afi#sai#jsw # Tops pic.twitter.com/mjuAJEuuZu — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 26, 2021

Final – 7 August 2021, 4:30 PM IST



Men's 20km Race Walk – KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul

Final – 5 August 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Men's 50km Race Walk – Gurpreet Singh

Final – 6 August 2021, 2:00 AM IST

Women's 20km Race Walk – Bhawna Jat, Priyanka

Final – 6 August 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Men's 4x400m Relay – Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammad Anas Yahiya

Round 1 – 6 August 2021, 4:55 PM IST

Final – 7 August 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Where to watch and Live Streaming

The athletics events will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also opt for coverage in their own regional language on the Sony Network. Meanwhile, the athletics events can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.