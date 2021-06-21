Indian women 4x100m team sets National Record; improve qualifying chances for Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Women 4x100m relay team comprising of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Dhanalakshmi and Archana Suseendran has set a new National Record at the ongoing Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala.



The Indian quartet clocked 43.37 seconds, which is 0.05 seconds better than the previous national record. Though this run has not really helped India earn a direct qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it has certainly improved their chances of making it to the Games.

The direct Olympic qualification standard is set at 43.05 seconds for Women's 4x100m relay.

The Indian women who were ranked 22nd in the Road to Tokyo Rankings have now jumped to number 20 in the list, just 0.1 seconds behind the team from Bahrain.