Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils India's first-ever Mondo Track

India has inaugurated its first Mondo Track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a significant milestone in the country’s sporting journey. The advanced track, identical to those used at Olympic venues, positions India among 25 nations equipped with this world-class facility.

The launch was presided over by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who emphasized India’s long-term vision to emerge as a sporting powerhouse by 2047. The new track will debut as the official venue for the World Para-Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 26 to October 5.

Several celebrated athletes attended the event, including World Championship bronze medalist Anju Bobby George, Paralympic Committee of India chief and two-time Paralympic champion Devendra Jhajharia, javelin star Sumit Antil, and sprinters Preethi Pal and Simran Sharma.

Constructed from two-layered vulcanized rubber, the Mondo Track is praised for its elasticity, shock absorption, and anti-slip features - designed to enhance performance while minimizing injury risks.

Expressing his pride, Mandaviya said, “With this facility, India is better placed to host world-class events. Our immediate targets are the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympics 2036.”

Jhajharia also highlighted the track’s significance, adding, “As a player, I always dreamed of competing on a Mondo Track. Its inauguration today ensures future generations will benefit from the same opportunity.”

The inauguration concluded with a celebratory football match on the new turf, where Mandaviya led the score with two goals.