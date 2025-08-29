Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils India's first-ever Mondo Track

This landmark facility boosts India’s global sporting ambitions, with sights set on Commonwealth 2030 and Olympics 2036.

World Para Athletics Championships 2025
The Mondo Track is praised for its elasticity, shock absorption, and anti-slip features. (Photo credit: India TV News)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 29 Aug 2025 5:55 AM GMT

India has inaugurated its first Mondo Track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a significant milestone in the country’s sporting journey. The advanced track, identical to those used at Olympic venues, positions India among 25 nations equipped with this world-class facility.

The launch was presided over by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who emphasized India’s long-term vision to emerge as a sporting powerhouse by 2047. The new track will debut as the official venue for the World Para-Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 26 to October 5.

Several celebrated athletes attended the event, including World Championship bronze medalist Anju Bobby George, Paralympic Committee of India chief and two-time Paralympic champion Devendra Jhajharia, javelin star Sumit Antil, and sprinters Preethi Pal and Simran Sharma.

Constructed from two-layered vulcanized rubber, the Mondo Track is praised for its elasticity, shock absorption, and anti-slip features - designed to enhance performance while minimizing injury risks.

Expressing his pride, Mandaviya said, “With this facility, India is better placed to host world-class events. Our immediate targets are the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympics 2036.”

Jhajharia also highlighted the track’s significance, adding, “As a player, I always dreamed of competing on a Mondo Track. Its inauguration today ensures future generations will benefit from the same opportunity.”

The inauguration concluded with a celebratory football match on the new turf, where Mandaviya led the score with two goals.

AthleticsPara AthleticsPara Sports
