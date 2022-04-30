CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

India's top discus thrower in suspected dope net

It has been learnt that the athlete in question had competed at the Tokyo Olympics

doping
X
By

Bikash Chand Katoch

Published: 30 April 2022 3:45 PM GMT

One of the country's top discus throwers is suspected to have failed a dope test, apparently conducted by Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body set up by World Athletics.

It has been learnt that the athlete in question had competed at the Tokyo Olympics. The date of the test and the nature of the prohibited substance found in the athlete's sample is not known.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials also said they are not aware of development.

"This (her alleged dope positive result) is wrong news, I have not failed any dope test," the concerned athlete, whose name PTI is withholding, said.

Discus Throw Athletics Doping 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X