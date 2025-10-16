AFI announces Indian squad for South Asian Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced the national squad for the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from October 24 to 26, 2025.

The three-day continental event will see India field a strong contingent across sprints, middle-distance, jumps, throws, and relay events in both men’s and women’s categories.

The men’s team features Pranav Gurav and Harsh Raut in the 100m, while Sandeep Singh and Prathik Maharana will represent India in the 200m. The 400m lineup includes Rashid and Mohammed Ashfaq, with Prakash Gadade and Mogali Venkatram taking on the 800m event. Distance runner Prince Kumar is set to double up in the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

In the field events, Rohit and Aadarsh Ram will compete in the high jump, Mohd Sazid and Sarun Payasingh in long jump, and Dinesh V and Sebastian VS in triple jump. Kirpal Singh, Nirbhay Singh, Rishabh Nehra, and Damneet Singh lead the throws squad, which also includes national-level medallist Samardeep Gill in shot put.

Among women, sprinters Sudeshna Shivankar and Jilna MV will headline the 100m event, while Neeru Pathak doubles up in the 200m and 400m. Lili Das will compete in the 800m, with Sanjana Singh and Seema leading the middle- and long-distance events.

The women’s throws section features Deepika and Karishma Sanil in javelin, and Yogita and Shiksha in shot put. Veteran Olimba Steffi is named in both the 400m and 400m hurdles, while the women’s 4x400m relay team features Poovamma MR and Priya Mohan, adding depth to India’s medal hopes.

Men

100m: Pranav Gurav (Maharashtra), Harsh Raut (SSCB).

200m: Sandeep Singh (SSCB), Prathik Maharana (Odisha).

400m: Rashid (Madhya Pradesh), Mohammed Ashfaq (Kerala).

800m: Prakash Gadade (SSCB), Mogali Venkatram (Andhra Pradesh).

1500m: Sunil Dawar (SSCB), Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh).

5,000m: Prince Kumar (All India Police), Mohit Chaudhary (Telangana).

10,000m: Prince Kumar (All India Police), Abhishek (Railways).

110m hurdles: Manav R (Railways), Krishik M (Karnataka).

400m hurdles: Ruchit Mori (Gujarat), Karna Bag (Railways).

High jump: Rohit (Railways), Aadarsh Ram (Railways).

Long jump: Mohd Sazid (Haryana), Sarun Payasingh (Odisha).

Triple jump: Dinesh V (Tamil Nadu), Sebastian VS (SSCB).

Shot put: Samardeep Gill (Madhya Pradesh), Ravi Kumar (All India Police).

Discus throw: Kirpal Singh (ONGC), Nirbhay Singh (Haryana).

Javelin throw: Rishabh Nehra (Uttar Pradesh), Uttam Patil (SSCB).

Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Punjab), Ashish Jakhar (SSCB).

4x100m relay: Pranav Gurav, Harsh Raut, Tamil Arasu S, Prathik Maharana, Jasjit Singh Dhillon, Arnav Takalkar.

4x400m relay: Rashid, Mohd Ashfaq, Sharan M, Tarandeep Singh, Rohit Chaydhary, Edwin Mathew.

Women

100m: Sudeshna Shivankar (Maharashtra), Jilna MV (Kerala),

200m: Sakshi Chavan (Gujarat), Neeru Pathak (Uttar Pradesh).

400m: Neeru Pathak (Uttar Pradesh), Olimba Steffi (Railways).

800m: Lili Das (Railways), Amandeep Kaur (Punjab).

1500m: Sanjana Singh (Haryana), Kajal Kanwade (Gujarat).

5000m: Seema (Himachal Pradesh), Sanjana Singh (Haryana),

10,000m: Ravina Gayakwad (Maharashtra), Basanti Kumari (Railways),

100m hurdles: Nandhini K (Tamil Nadu), Moumita Mondal (Railways),

400m hurdles: Olimba Steffi (Railways), Neha Dhabale (Railways).

High jump: Gobika K (Tamil Nadu), Supriya B (Railways),

Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed (Lakshadeep), Bhavani Yadav (Railways).

Triple jump: Bhairabi Roy (Railways), Poorva Sawant (Maharashtra).

Shot put: Yogita (Railways), Shiksha (Haryana).

Discus throw: Seema (Haryana), Nidhi (Railways).

Javelin throw: Deepika (Haryana), Karishma Sanil (Railways).

4x100m relay: Sudeshna Shivankar, Jilna MV, Tamanna, Sakshi Chavan, Subha Darshini S, Kajal Vaja.

4x400m relay: Neeru Pathak, Olimba Steffi, Priya Mohan, Poovamma MR, Anankha BA, Manisha Kumari, Rashdeep Kaur.