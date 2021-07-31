India's legendary sprinter Man Kaur dies of a heart attack at 105

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday.

Man was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. Kaur had not been keeping good health for the past few months. Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital in Mohali and breathed her last at around 1 pm today.

"She suffered a heart attack. She was doing fine but we do not know what suddenly happened," Singh told PTI.

Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh". She shot to fame after winning the 100-metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017 and holds several records.

Kaur took to running at the ripe age of 93. Kaur won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet, in which she ran "for the heck of it" after seeing Gurdev, eldest of her three children, take part in a race in Patiala.

She also won four golds in track and field events at the World Masters Athletic Championship in Poland.

Kaur was also conferred the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar on March 8 for her exceptional contribution towards women's empowerment on 7 March last year. The country's highest civilian honour for women was presented to Kaur by President Ram Nath Kovind on International Women's Day.