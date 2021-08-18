Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 4
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

India's mixed 4x400m relay team reaches U-20 World Athletics Championships finals

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team stormed into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships as the second-best team overall

Indian mixed 4x400 relay team reach finals at U-20 World Athletics Championship (Source: WA Athletics Japan)
X

Indian mixed 4x400 relay team reach finals at U-20 World Athletics Championship (Source: WA Athletics Japan)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-08-18T15:20:41+05:30

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team stormed into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships after topping its heat here on Wednesday.

The Indian quartet of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil (in the same order) entered the final as the second-best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36.

The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved on it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66.

The finals will be held later in the evening.

So far, India has had Seema Antil (discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (400m, 2018) among others returning with medals from the world U20 meet.

Athletics Indian athletes World Athletics Championships 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X