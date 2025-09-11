How many medals has India won at the World Athletics Championships?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 is set to take place from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, bringing together the finest track and field athletes from across the globe.

Fans can expect intense competition across sprints, jumps, throws, and race walking events as countries battle for medals and glory on one of athletics’ biggest stages.

India will once again be represented by a talented contingent, led by Neeraj Chopra, aiming to add to the nation’s growing legacy in athletics.

A four-decade long journey

India’s journey at the World Athletics Championships began in 1983, marking the start of the country’s participation on the global athletics stage.

Over the decades, Indian athletes have steadily made their presence felt, though medals have been rare.

The first historic moment came in 2003, when Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in the women’s long jump at Paris, becoming the first Indian athlete to secure a medal at the Championships. This achievement inspired a new generation of Indian athletes to compete at the highest level.

Years later, India celebrated its second medal when Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver in the men’s javelin throw at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Building on that momentum, Chopra made history again in 2023 in Budapest, winning the first-ever gold medal for India at the World Championships, solidifying his status as one of India’s greatest athletes.

The medalists

• Anju Bobby George – Bronze in Women’s Long Jump, 2003, Paris.

• Neeraj Chopra – Silver in Men’s Javelin Throw, 2022, Eugene.

• Neeraj Chopra – Gold in Men’s Javelin Throw, 2023, Budapest.

India’s total medal tally at the World Athletics Championships stands at three, with Neeraj Chopra contributing both the gold and silver, while Anju Bobby George remains a trailblazer in women’s athletics.