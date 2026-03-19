India to host 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships

India is all set to host the 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships, the World Athletics President Sebastian Coe officially confirmed on Thursday.

The decision to give India the hosting rights was taken at during a World Athletics Council meeting.

"I am delighted to announce that the World Athletics Council this morning awarded the next two editions of the World Indoor Championships to Odisha, India in 2028 and Astana, Kazakhstan in 2030," Coe said.

#News | India will host 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships😍🔥



Sebastian Coe, the World Athletics President, confirmed that the event will be held in Odisha👏



📸: Getty#Athletics #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/nsSnSRWT21 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 19, 2026





Coe was addressing the media on the eve of the 2026 World Indoor Athletics Championships, which is set to commence from Friday in Poland.

Led by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), India had put its hat in the ring to host the global event. Earlier in January, a two-member World Athletics team had visited to take stock of the indoor facility built at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India is also set to host its first-ever Indoor Athletics National Championships at Kalinga Stadium on 24 and 25th March, 2026 next week.

The 2017 Asian Athletics Championships was held at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium. Odisha also conducted the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level Competition last year in Bhubaneswar, which attracted more than 200 athletes from different parts of the globe.