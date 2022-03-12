Indian Grand Prix 1: All you need to know - Athletes to watch, Schedule, Live Streaming

The return of Hima Das and another round in a thrilling battle of long jumps between Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya are set to be among the highlights at the Indian Grand Prix 1 2022 athletics competition in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, March 13.

Athletes to watch out for

Hima Das will be marking a return to competitive action since suffering a hamstring injury at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June last year, which put her out of the Tokyo Olympics race. Dhanalakshmi, who did go to Tokyo and who won the 200m event at last year's Federation Cup, will be among her competitors.

The Women's 400m event, where Hima still holds the national record, will be headlined by the likes of MR Poovamma and Priya Mohan.



The battle between Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya is also set to witness a new chapter. At the recent Indian Open National Jumps Competition, both crossed the 8m mark in a thrilling one-two finish that went down to the wire.

Olympians Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob will be part of the 400m Men's event. The likes of Sahil Silwal will be looking to prove themselves as worthy successors of Neeraj Chopra in the Javelin event. Abha Khatua (Women's shot put) and Lili Das (Women's 1500m) could be among some names to look out for.

AFI competition calendar 2022 out#Athletics pic.twitter.com/0lF19y6OUr — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 5, 2022

Schedule (Sunday, March 13, 2022)

Women's long jump - 3:30 PM IST

Women's shot put - 3:35 PM ISTMen's 200m – 4:20 PM IST



Women's 200m – 4:25 PM IST



Women's javelin throw – 4:25 PM IST



Men's long jump - 4:30 PM IST



Men's 400m Race A – 4:45 PM IST



Men's 400m Race B – 4:55 PM IST



Men's javelin throw – 4:50 PM IST



Women's 400m – 5:05 PM IST



Men's 1500m – 5:15 PM IST



Women's 1500m – 5:25 PM IST



Men's 5000m – 5:35 PM IST



Women's 5000m – 5:55 PM IST



Men's shot put - 5:55 PM IST

Where to Watch

The Indian Grand Prix 1 2022 will be live streamed on the Athletic Federation of India's YouTube channel.