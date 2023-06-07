Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

India finishes third at Asian U20 Athletics C'ship, wins two gold on final day

Women's 4x400m relay team and Laxita Sandila won gold on the final day to ensure a third-place finish for India at Asian U20 Athletics C'ships.

By

PTI

Updated: 7 Jun 2023 3:31 PM GMT

The Indian women's 4x400m relay team and 1500m runner Laxita Vinod Sandila won a gold medal each to help the country finish at the third spot at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships here Wednesday.

Sandila ran her personal best time of 4:24.23 seconds to clinch gold on the concluding day of competitions. She bettered her earlier personal best of 4:26.48s by more than two seconds to bag India's fifth gold of the championship.

Later in the day, the dependable quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena anchored the longer relay (4x400m) team to gold, clocking 3:40.49s. Kazakhstan won silver with a time of 3:46.19 seconds, while Korea (3:47.46s) took the bronze.

The men's 4x400m relay team settled for a silver with a time of 3:08.78 seconds. Mehdi Hasan added a bronze in the men's 1500m race with a time of 3:56.01s while Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra bagged a silver in the men's 5000m race by clocking 14:49.05s as India's tally swelled to 19 medals.

India finished third with 6 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze, behind Japan (14 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) and China (11 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze).

On an opening day on Sunday, fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m and men's discus throw respectively.

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary added another gold on Monday with a personal best throw of 19.52m while decathlete Sunil Kumar won a yellow metal on Tuesday. A 45-member Indian team, which had 19 women, competed in the June 4 to 7 event.

